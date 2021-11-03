New York, 16 March 1908 - A tale of the sea rivalling in horror and hardship any tragedy of the deep, was brought here today by William Kuhlmann, a seaman who was a passenger on the steamer Voltaire, from South America ports. Kuhlmann is one of six survivors of the crew of the American ship Tilley E. Starbuck, which was abandoned last August (1907) more than a thousand miles off the Pacific coast of South America. He and his companions were rescued by a British ship after drifting for about eight weeks in an open boat.
- The Guardian,
March 18, 1908
Tilley E. Starbuck
encounters turbulent gale
The Tilley E. Starbuck sailed from New York last April (1907) bound for Honolulu, Hawaii. Down the Atlantic coast all the way to the Horn she had only pleasant winds, and even in the turbulent stretch of ocean south of Cape Horn, she encountered no serious trouble. It was when she was well on her way across the Pacific that the ‘Starbuck’ ran into the storm which ended her shipping career.
The gale broke during the latter part of July and on the last day of that month, the vessel’s masts were twisted out by the gale and she was left to wallow water-logged and helpless in the tumbling seas. For sixteen days the men stuck to the doomed craft, but finally they were left no choice but to take the little boats and trust to being picked up by some passing vessel. A full thousand miles separated them from the nearest shore, that of South America. As the last man left the doomed hulk of the ‘Starbuck’ the torch was applied to her that she might not continue to float aimlessly about, a menace to other ships.
For a time after the start the occupants of the two boats kept each other in sight, but eventually they became separated. Day and night, week after week, the occupants of Kuhlmann’s boat maintained a constant watch for the sail or wreath of smoke which might mean life to them. At last, after weeks of indescrible suffering, the British vessel, Kambuskfeth, hove in sight.
Signal of distress sighted
The signal of distress which had been set as the first warning was answered and a few minutes later the half-famished shipwrecked men were safe on board the vessel. They were cared for as tenderly and carefully as the facilities on hand would permit, but so serious was the condition of all that it was necessary to transfer them to the hospital as soon as the ship reached Valparaiso, Chile. Two of the sufferers were found to be beyond human help, however.
Two of the six men in the little craft died after succor had come to them and Kuhlmann spent many weeks in a hospital at Valparaiso, recovering from the effects of his terrible exposure. No word has ever been received from the other boat which put off from the abandoned Starbuck, and it is believed that its occupants are dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.