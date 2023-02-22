Tignish council has decided not to move forward with a sales flyer bylaw.
Instead, the town has been in contact with the organization responsible for distributing the flyers and they have presented council with a possible solution.
Tignish council has decided not to move forward with a sales flyer bylaw.
Instead, the town has been in contact with the organization responsible for distributing the flyers and they have presented council with a possible solution.
Council was looking at creating a bylaw for sales flyers after the town received numerous complaints from residents about unwanted or improperly delivered flyers.
Chair of Tignish’s Planning Board committee, Councillor Angel Murphy, said at a recent meeting with the committee they discussed the potential bylaw.
“Nobody was really in favour of it once we started talking about it,” she said during Tignish’s council meeting on Feb 13. “We all agreed there was a problem with the flyers being dropped off, but we thought the bylaw wasn’t the way to go.”
The committee discussed sending out notices to Tignish residents to remind them to pick up the flyers or contact SaltWire Network Inc because they distribute the flyers.
“To see if they had information or ideas of what they could do and in that time they actually contacted the town,” said Coun. Murphy.
In the letter from SaltWire, who own the Island’s The Guardian and Journal Pioneer newspapers, they suggested Tignish become part of their flyer box program, which they have been slowly expanding across the Island over the past 10 years.
“We find it cuts down on the litter and waste, as most places on PEI currently do not have mailboxes with the introduction of the Superbox program,” stated the letter.
The flyer boxes will be filled twice a week by SaltWire, their distributors maintaining the boxes by filling, refilling, removing old product and cleaning up around the area if needed.
“We make sure the product we use fits the location based on volumes of households that currently receive flyers,” said the letter.
SaltWire would like to start with two flyer boxes in Tignish, with the amount and location decided by council.
Based on that information, Coun. Murphy made a motion the Town of Tignish agree with SaltWire’s proposal to set up multiple pick up sites for the sales flyers instead of having them dropped off at residents’ homes. Councillor John McInnis second the motion and it was passed unanimously by the rest of council.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.