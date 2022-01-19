“Tignish - Tignish Air Cadet Squadron No. 641, with Flight Sergeant Roger Petersen in command, won the Island drill competition at Tignish Saturday, 27 April 1963. Flt. Sgt. Petersen appeared a bit tense as he called the top squadron to attention. He gave a fine display of leadership as the squadron performed magnificently before a large turn out of spectators from various sections of the Island.”
- The Guardian, 29 April 1963.
Tignish squadron won the Provincial Committee Trophy in 1960 and retained it in 1961, but lost it to the Charlottetown Squadron, No. 60 in 1962. Tignish squadron also has been selected as the top squadron on P.E.I. for 1963 as announced in Air Cadet annual magazine.
The day’s activities got underway when the three Provincial air cadet squadrons met at the Legion Home and marched to St. Simon and St. Jude’s Church grounds to compete for the drill trophy. No. 641 Squadron was the first one to drill, followed by No. 53 squadron of Summerside under command of Warrant Officer 2 Dale Mitchell, and No. 60 squadron from Charlottetown under command of WO2 Eric Bentley. In this competition the cadets were judged on their appearance, bearing and foot drill both with and without command.
Following the drill competition, a banquet was held for cadets, officers and invited guests at the Legion home. Grace was said by Rev. David MacDonald. Russell J. Perry, master of ceremonies and village commissioner welcomed the cadets, officers and guests to the village of Tignish and introduced head table guests: Rev Floyd McGaugh; Rev. David MacDonald; Inspector A. S. McNeill of R.C.M.P; Reginald Eldershaw, president of Tignish branch of Royal Canadian Legion; E. C. Perry, chairman of sponsoring legion committee; David Lecky, provincial chairman of Air Cadet League of Canada; Flight Officers A. Arsenault and A. Germaine; C. Monty, DFC; and P. O. Cameron.”
Others present and introduced were: J. Pope McMahon, chairman of the Charlottetown sponsoring committee; Kier Costain, Clarence McFadden; Errol Laughlin, chairman of the Summerside sponsoring committee who invited the cadets to compete there next year; Austin Bernard, Flt. Lt. Roy McLeod, Tignish Squadron; Flight Officer Hector Buote, civil instructor; Earl MacDonald, adjutant Edward Trembley and Bloise Ellis.
Mr. Lecky, provincial chairman, praised all three squadrons, and thanked the Ladies Auxiliary of the Legion for the banquet. He introduced Flt. Lt. Stewart Mohr who had the task of announcing the winning squadron. Other judges were Flight Officers Germaine and Arsenault.”
R.C.M.P. Inspector McNeill congratulated the winning team and gave a very fine talk on the importance of cadet training. He spoke on the attitude taken by cadets, and what cadet training can do for young boys. Other speakers were E. C. Perry and Errol Laughlin.
Following the close of the day’s activities, an overjoyed squadron bounced their leader Flight Sergeant Pedersen and congratulations were extended by the two losing squadrons.
