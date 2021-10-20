Tignish has set the date for their by-election to replace Councillor Debbie Fennessey, who resigned back in May, for Nov. 29.
Nominations for the by-election open Nov. 3 and close Nov. 12.
Mayor Allan McInnis said he is confident the town will receive nominations for those seeking to run for council, but by the off chance no one does, he’s not too concern.
“We do have a quorum,” said the mayor. “It would be a different thing if there was two or three people who quit and we didn’t have a quorum and nobody put their name in. The province would nominate people from the community then, but we’re hoping to get somebody to come in.”
Councillor Angel Murphy agreed with the mayor that there shouldn’t be an issue with the town receiving nominations for the election, adding an ideal candidate would be somebody who ‘isn’t afraid to speak their mind’.
Mr McInnis said the role of councillor does come with a small learning curve.
“Anyone who comes on councillor, even if they don’t have any experience, will be pretty well informed by the rest of us,” he said. “We will them help as much as we can.”
Mr McInnis said he would like to see two or three people run for council.
The advanced poll for the by-election is Nov. 27.
