Allan MacRae

“A clearer sky never ushered in the dawn of a brighter morning than that of the 100th anniversary of the parish of Tignish, P. E Island; and thousands, at an early hour, took their several ways towards the scene of the centenary celebrations. Hundreds of horses and carriages from the surrounding districts brought an estimated 6,000 men, women and children; and all the trains were crowded.” Daily Examiner,” 20 July 1899.

“Never before were the resources of the PEI railway so severely tested. Mr. Sharp, the Superintendent of the road, personally took charge of the train arrangements, and provided sufficient accommodation for passengers; but it was found impossible to bring all the excursionists into Tignish in time. His Honour the Lieutenant Governor and Mrs. McIntyre, the Misses McIntyre, and clergy from St. Dunstan’s, besides a large number of citizens, were passengers in the Special train from Charlottetown, in charge of Conductor Ben Cox.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.