“A clearer sky never ushered in the dawn of a brighter morning than that of the 100th anniversary of the parish of Tignish, P. E Island; and thousands, at an early hour, took their several ways towards the scene of the centenary celebrations. Hundreds of horses and carriages from the surrounding districts brought an estimated 6,000 men, women and children; and all the trains were crowded.” Daily Examiner,” 20 July 1899.
“Never before were the resources of the PEI railway so severely tested. Mr. Sharp, the Superintendent of the road, personally took charge of the train arrangements, and provided sufficient accommodation for passengers; but it was found impossible to bring all the excursionists into Tignish in time. His Honour the Lieutenant Governor and Mrs. McIntyre, the Misses McIntyre, and clergy from St. Dunstan’s, besides a large number of citizens, were passengers in the Special train from Charlottetown, in charge of Conductor Ben Cox.”
“Arriving at Tignish, the village was found to be ‘en fete’. Flags were flying in the breeze. The Church and church grounds were tastefully and gaily decorated; and all went merry as a marriage bell, until the rain came. Then there was hurrying to and fro, and gathering in hot haste-many finding shelter in the Church.”
“But the religious ceremony was held before the rain came. Pontifical High Mass was celebrated by His Lordship Bishop McDonald of Charlottetown, assisted by Father Boudreault of Egmont Bay as High Priest. Fathers Gallant of Bloomfield and Arsenault of Mount Carmel were the Deacons of Honour; Father Chaisson of Palmer Road; Father Ignatius McDonald and Rev. Dr. Monaghan, Masters of Ceremonies; while Rev. Theodore Gallant presided at the organ.”
“The Royal Mass was rendered with fine effect in Gregorian Chant. After the first Gospel Father Richard of New Brunswick ascended the pulpit, and preached an excellent sermon on religion and the relationship of the people to the Church; and after the communion, Dr. Doyle gave a succinct, graphic and eloquent history of the parish from its beginning. He congratulated the pastor and people of Tignish upon the increase of the seven families of 100 years ago, and expressed the hope that the increase in the next century would be in like proportion. The spacious church was crowded with worshippers and listeners.”
“At the conclusion of the religious ceremony, a grand banquet was given at the Presbytery, the Rev. Dougal MacDonald (parish priest) presiding, with the Bishop on his right and the Lieutenant Governor on his left. The viands were well served and the menu was sumptuous.”
“The weather having cleared a large crowd gathered at 3 o’clock around the grand stand erected on the grounds from which many addresses were given. Special mention was made of the Right Rev. Peter MacIntyre, third Bishop of Charlottetown, who for many years was pastor of this great parish of Tignish, to whom it owes so much. The evidence of ecclesiastical prosperity to be noted around you, you will be glad to learn, are largely the work of his well mastered plan.”
“The remainder of the afternoon was spent at games, dances and the merry-go-round. In the evening the proceedings were concluded with fire works and a torch light procession. The number of people present is estimated to have been upwards of six thousand.”
