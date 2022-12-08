Lobster Trap Tree

This is the fourth year the lobster trap tree in Tignish has been lit. The tree was created to honour the lives of people in the fishing industry who have passed away. Jillian Trainor photo

Every year, the lobster trap tree in front of St. Simon and St. Jude Church in Tignish is lit by the family of someone from the fishing industry who has passed away. This year, it was the family of the late Ray Gaudette.

Mr Gaudette lost his life on Sept. 29, 1966 while at sea, two week after his 29th birthday. He left behind his wife Marion and their six children.

Siblings

The family of the late Ray Gaudette were asked to light the lobster trap tree this year, located in front of St. Simon and St Jude Church in Tignish. In photo: L-R: Mr Gaudette’s children Floyd, Michael, Donna, Lynn, and Rodney. It was Michael’s grandson, Liam Rennie, who flicked the switch to light the tree. Missing from photo: Brothers Rodney Gaudette, who passed away in 2020, and Howard Shea. Jillian Trainor photo
Memorial Walk

Along with lighting of the lobster trap tree, a memorial walkway, leading to the nativity scene behind the church was created. The walkway served as a fundraiser for the youth of the region. A total of 49 lanterns were purchased at the cost of $20 each, bringing the total amount raised to just under $1,000. Youth coordinator for St. Simon and St. Jude Church and member relations coordinator at the Tignish Co-op Paulette Arsenault (left) with Tina Richard, recreation director for the Town of Tignish. Jillian Trainor photo

