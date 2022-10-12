The Tignish Co-op, with a sponsorship from the North Cape Coastal Tourism Area Partnership, started a new outdoor members market to help support local producers and artisans. The outdoor market takes place every Friday, weather permitting. Submitted photo
In an effort to support local producers and artisans, the Tignish Co-op has started a new outdoor members market.
“It’s small in scope this year, but if it works well and there’s opportunity, maybe it’s something we can expand on,” said General Manager Darren MacKinnon. “We are already looking at next year to maybe add food vendors or food trucks, if that’s a possibility. Whatever will attract people, we will consider it.”
With a sponsorship from the North Cape Coastal Tourism Area Partnership, the outdoor market opened in early September and has been set up in the parking lot of the former Pizza Shack restaurant.
Mr MacKinnon said the idea for the market came from both him and Paulette Arsenault, the Tignish Co-op’s Member Relations coordinator, and has the support from the Co-op’s board of directors.
“We kind of said it would be nice to have a spot for some local vendors,” said Mr MacKinnon.
Taking place every Friday, weather permitting, the four large wooden stalls built for the market can accommodate up to five vendors.
“We’ve had anywhere from three to five vendors, but people can set up their own little satellite area next door if they want,” said Mr MacKinnon. “They don’t necessarily have to use the booths.”
The idea to create the outdoor market is also about expanding on the success of the Co-op’s annually members market.
Ms Arsenault said once a year the Tignish Co-op hosts a successful members market, but the Co-op saw a need to have a market that could run weekly.
“For that, we usually get 15 to 20 vendors,” she said.
While there’s no charge to use the booths, those wishing to participate in the market do have to be members of the Tignish Co-op.
“The Co-op is designed and built to help support and take care of its members,” said Mr MacKinnon.
In fact, the wooden stalls at the market were built by the Co-op with the lumber being cut at their own sawmill.
“It’s a positive thing and it’s a true co-operative experience because we are working together within our own organization to make it work,” said Mr MacKinnon.
On top of vendors needing to be members, other restrictions include no re-selling of items that could potentially compete with the Co-op.
“We want to promote people making products, growing products, genuine homemade stuff,” said Mr MacKinnon. “That’s our focus.”
Ms Arsenault said interest in the market has been growing, but thanks to Post Tropical Storm Fiona, the market hasn’t been operating recently. The storm also damaged the stalls, but work is being done to repair them with hopes of having the market re-opened soon.
Mr MacKinnon said the market is about giving back to the community.
“It’s just meant to be an additional venue for the town, an additional venue close to our store and an additional opportunity for some of our members for their local products,” he said. “Co-ops are designed to give back to their communities and their members.”
Depending on the weather, the hope is to have the market run as long as possible, maybe even right up until Christmas, and then begin again in the spring.
“I’m really looking forward to next summer,” said Mr MacKinnon.
