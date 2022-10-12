Outdoor market

The Tignish Co-op, with a sponsorship from the North Cape Coastal Tourism Area Partnership, started a new outdoor members market to help support local producers and artisans. The outdoor market takes place every Friday, weather permitting. Submitted photo

In an effort to support local producers and artisans, the Tignish Co-op has started a new outdoor members market.

“It’s small in scope this year, but if it works well and there’s opportunity, maybe it’s something we can expand on,” said General Manager Darren MacKinnon. “We are already looking at next year to maybe add food vendors or food trucks, if that’s a possibility. Whatever will attract people, we will consider it.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.