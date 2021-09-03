When it comes to operating a business, Darren MacKinnon, general manager of the Tignish Co-op, uses several key principles in order to keep everything running as smoothly as possible.
The first is having a clean store, the second is having product people want to buy, and the third is having good customer service. These principles are used not only by Mr MacKinnon, but by all staff.
The main business of the Tignish Co-op is the food store, which offers full grocery service of fresh and frozen foods. And, there is a floral department, and a furniture department operated within the store. Also under the umbrella of the Tignish Co-op are three dealer owned Home Hardware stores, a gas bar which serves fuel under the Shell banner, and a saw mill, which does custom cut lumber and constructs small wood products, like baby barns.
“We employ approximately 100 people, but it changes with the seasons,” said Mr MacKinnon. “For the grocery store (Christmas and Easter are busier times), but the building season has an effect on the hardware side. This is our busy time with the hardware business, and the grocery store is quite busy too this summer.”
With so many operations, communication is key. There’s a manager at each location that oversees everything, and they all report directly to Mr MacKinnon, who meets frequently with these managers on a daily or weekly basis.
He said there’s a lot of organization in terms of project orientation and operations follow ups.
“It’s quite tense sometimes, but it’s manageable, and that’s what we do,” said Mr MacKinnon. “We’re pretty good at it, and we try our best to make sure it’s effective. On a daily basis, you’re operating in the public eye. You have to make sure that everything is operating in sync with the goals of the organization, and the goals of retail.”
The Tignish Co-op is also member owned. At the cost of only five dollars, a customer can purchase a share number, which offers benefits like member pricing, and returns through various member programs. Mr MacKinnon said he doesn’t know anywhere else in retail you could find a return like that. Because the Co-op member owned, services required are better tailored to fit the needs of the customers it serves, which in turn makes for making local communities stronger.
One thing worth noting is the amount of longterm employees who have been with the business. Some have been with the Co-op for at least 40 years, something Mr MacKinnon attributes to a good working environment.
“One principle that we try to live by every day is that family comes first, and then work,” he said. “We try to ensure that we have a harmonized work atmosphere, and we take care of our staff, and that’s important. If you don’t have good staff, then you can’t take care of your customers.”
