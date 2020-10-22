The Mayor of Tignish is guaranteeing residents the town’s popular Lobster Trap Tree will continue to go up every year. The guarantee comes following a miscommunication between the town and its residents.
The Lobster Trap Tree was first erected in November 2018 as a memorial to fishermen. Its creation was inspired by the September 2018 capsizing of the Kyla Anne in North Cape.
However, the tree was never meant to be a permanent structure.
Mayor Allan McInnis said the plan has always been to put the tree up annually for the Christmas season and then take it back down again sometime in the spring.
That’s what happened with the tree the first year, but this year, with the pandemic beginning in March, and everyone staying home, taking down the tree was low on the priority list.
Since being left up, the tree has been used to honour the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April, for Canada Day and recently as a memorial for the tragedy in Northport.
Then, on Oct. 1, the town put out a social media post indicating the trap tree was would be coming down.
There was a strong reaction to the post, many asking for the tree to stay up on the grounds of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church. What wasn’t clear in the post, and what the mayor acknowledged as an error on the part of the town, was taking the tree down would only be temporary.
With Halloween approaching, council had fears the trap tree could be vandalized and the town wanted to temporarily take it down with plans to erect it again in a few weeks, closer to Christmas.
Mr McInnis addressed the miscommunication at the top of the town’s council meeting on Oct. 13. He clarified council’s intent when speaking with four local residents who attended the meeting wanting to find out what the plan was for the trap tree.
Mr McInnis said the Lobster Trap Tree structure belongs to the town while the land that is being used belongs to the parish. He said the parish has no issues with the tree going up and coming down annually, but wants set dates for when that happens.
“And we can’t keep the tree up year around for insurance reasons,” he added.
Mr McInnis said the town is in the process of finding out from their insurance provider if the tree would be covered under their liability insurance.
“If we can’t get the liability insurance, we are taking the tree down for Halloween, but far as I’m concerned, with the information that was given by the priest, we will put the tree back up and we’re make sure to have liability insurance from some insurance company for it,” he said. “If our insurance company says we are covered with liability insurance, the tree will be staying up for this year until January or March, but then it will be coming down.”
Mr McInnis said he appreciates the comments over the tree that were posted on social media.
“It was great to know so many people take the tree to heart,” he said. “It was never our intent to remove the tree for 100 per cent of time. That was never our intent. It was just a miscommunication.”
Mr McInnis said he is hopeful the Lobster Trap Tree is a tradition that lasts for years to come.
“I would like to see it go up every year as long as Tignish survives,” he said. “It really means a lot to a lot of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.