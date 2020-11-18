The deputy mayor of Tignish was stressing the public should be calling RCMP if they have any information about all-terrain vehicles being used unlawfully.
Councillor Angel Murphy made the statement when speaking with Corporal Lisa Jones of the Prince District RCMP when going over the monthly police report during the town’s council meeting on Nov. 9.
According to the police report submitted to council, Prince District RCMP spent 194 hours providing policing services to the Town of Tignish in October and responded to a total of 14 calls for service.
Calls for service included two off-highway vehicle act complaints, where five all-terrain vehicles were witnessed speeding around the St Simon and St Jude Parish Church, doing wheelies, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving through private lawns. All refused to stop for police.
“Police are taking the issue seriously and information received from the public is welcomed,” RCMP stated in the report.
Coun. Murphy thought the public should be made aware their cooperation is important.
“They should be calling the RCMP,” said the deputy mayor. “I just wanted to point that out, if people call in, maybe you could do something about it if you get more information. I know your job is hard and I’ve witnessed it firsthand.”
Coun. Murphy also noted there was an increase in speeding violations, with seven tickets issued. Speeding has been an ongoing concern in the community. Then Coun. Murphy highlighted the relatively uneventful Halloween night.
In their report, the RCMP indicated they had engaged numerous police resources on Halloween to prepare for the potential of a busy night. Numerous patrols were provided in Tignish and no issues were noted within the community on Halloween in relation to damage to property.
“There was very little fires and very little destruction of anything,” said Coun. Murphy. “It was a good Halloween.”
She told Cpl Jones it was great seeing the presence of the RCMP in the town last month.
Mayor Allan McInnis again stressed to Cpl Jones the RCMP utilizing the town’s camera system.
“We did spend a lot of money to assist the RCMP,” said the mayor. “I really would appreciate it if they were being utilized more.”
Mr McInnis added the town is currently looking at updating their camera system.
“If do upgrade our camera system is there a guarantee they will be utilized more by RCMP officers,” he asked. “There’s not much sense of us having something if you guys aren’t going to use it. It’s a waste of taxpayers money and I hate wasting taxpayers money.”
Cpl Jones said officers probably wouldn’t check the cameras unless they were looking for something specific.
“Is there any point of us putting that up there if you are not going to use it?” asked Councillor Lloyd Gavin.
“We would use it if there was something that happens for us to check,” replied Cpl Jones.
Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard said when the cameras were first installed they were used quite a bit, leading to Coun. Gavin asking why the cameras are not being used lately.
“It is being used when are being told about stuff, as far as I know,” said the corporal.
Coun. Gavin asked if the town should continue to pay the expense of the cameras to help the RCMP.
“The more information we have, the better it is for us to lay charges,” said Cpl Jones. “It is good for us to have more, but this will be up to you guys if you want to pay. I can’t tell you want to do, but I can tell you as a police officer, the more information we have the better.”
