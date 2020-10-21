The newest member with the Prince District RCMP is familiar with the traffic enforcement issues in western PEI.
“We hope to work on those incentives with the community,” said Staff Sergeant Troy MacLean when attending Tignish’s council meeting on Oct. 14.
Staff Sgt. MacLean recently moved to PEI from Yellowknife. He’s originally from PEI and has worked in Kings County previously.
Councillor Angel Murphy took a moment to thank the efforts of one RCMP officer in trying to stop recent ATV and dirtbike activity in the area.
“I don’t think he had very much success because they were very elusive, but it doesn’t go unnoticed,” she said. “For all we say sometimes that you’re not here, I see what you’re dealing with and it’s a tough job trying to stop them.”
Staff Sgt. MacLean said dealing with off road vehicles can be a challenge.
“We have issues we are trying to take care of, but we also don’t want to cause greater harm,” he said.
Coun. Murphy also noted for September the RCMP only issued one speeding ticket in the area.
“We probably should have more than that,” she said.
Staff Sgt. MacLean said the low ticket count might be due to resources being tied up at the Confederation Bridge for border monitoring and the September search and rescue efforts in Northport.
“I know last month was challenging, but we have had low speeding tickets in the area for awhile and we’ve complained about it every month,” said Coun. Murphy, pointing out speeding is an issue on Phillip Street, Dalton Avenue, Church Street and Maple Street. “The speed is 50, they’re doing 80, 90 plus. It’s a concern for us.”
Halloween night, which falls on a Saturday this year, was also discussed with the Staff Sgt.
“We are deploying all of our resources,” he said. “We are going to try deploy our resources where they are needed.”
Staff Sgt. MacLean said they will be contacting local fire departments to discuss potential targets, like abandoned homes, that could be vandalized.
“We do have a lot of resources planned for that night,” he assured council. “We hope to have a full complement of people coming up and we’re all be here trying to be seen. Visibility certainly helps and if they see us maybe we can keep the shenanigans down.”
In September, RCMP responded to 17 calls for service in Tignish and spent around 170 hours in the town.
