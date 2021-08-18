By Melissa Heald
Tignish could be shelling out more for police services if a RCMP salary increase is approved.
An increase the town fears it simply can’t afford.
“I’m very dissatisfied,” said Mayor Allan McInnis during council’s monthly meeting on Aug 9. “Even what we’re paying now is quite a bit higher than I would like to pay for protection from the RCMP.”
In July, the RCMP reached a tentative collective agreement with the federal government that will include a pay boost to members. The expected pay raise is about 2.5 per cent and will include retroactive pay as far back as five years.
Currently, Tignish pays around $130,000 yearly to the province to have the RCMP provide 160 hours of service in the community. The salary increase will probably mean negotiating a new RCMP contract with the province.
And if the town has to foot the bill for the retroactive pay, that is roughly $20,000 council has to find in their budget.
“We will certainly not sit back and do nothing - we’ll complain, we’ll kick, we’ll cry - and go to the federal government and let them know we’re not satisfied,” said Mr McInnis.
The mayor asked Councillor Angel Murphy, who is in charge of the town’s finance portfolio, to write a letter to Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair, joining with the Town of Stratford who recently did something similar.
Mr McInnis said the five year back pay is not fair.
“It’s too much money for the small budget that we have,” he said, adding in the last number of years the town has managed not to rise taxes and produce a surplus every year. “We do our due diligence to watch our monies and our budget so we don’t have to rise taxes as much as other towns.”
Mr McInnis said a potential consequence of the increase could be municipalities no longer choosing to pay for RCMP services.
“If in the next couple of years, if the contract keeps getting increased, we will get to a point where we can’t afford to have the contract with the RCMP,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.