Debbie Fennessey attended her last council meeting before announcing she was stepping down.
The Tignish councillor cited work and personal reasons as to why she is resigning from council.
“I enjoyed being on council, but with the last couple of years with work and now personal issues, it’s hard,” she said following the meeting on May 10.
Ms Fennessey has been on council for seven years, first elected in 2014 and then again in 2018.
She was currently responsible for the library and planning board portfolios as well as being council’s representative on the Tignish Initiatives board. In the past, she was responsible for the fire department portfolio.
Mayor Allan McInnis said he was sorry to hear that Ms Fennessey was resigning, but understood her reasons for stepping down.
“Family and health is more important than a lot of things,” he told her.
Ms Fennessey’s resignation will trigger a bylaw election in order to fill the vacancy left on council with her departure.
Mr McInnis said he and CAO Chancey Gaudette will be speaking with the Department of Municipal Affairs to figure out when that bylaw election should take place, but added council is in no rush to fill the seat.
In the meantime, the mayor told the remaining councillors he will be looking for one of them to take over the planning board portfolio.
“The library and Tignish Initiatives can wait for awhile until we get a new councillor on,” he said.
