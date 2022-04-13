For the past 40 years the Tignish Dental Clinic has operated out of the Tignish Health Centre. But the clinic has recently relocated from its former spot to a new home at 305 Church Street in Tignish.
The newly constructed building is bright, spacious and bigger. The new modern clinic means patients will have access to the latest in dentistry technology and the additional treatment rooms will allow the clinic to see even more patients.
All of this will help Dr German Gomez and his team to better serve the West Prince community.
“We love this community,” said Dr Gomez, who took over the clinic a decade ago with his wife Liliana. “It’s very important to us.”
In fact, the clinic was thinking of the community when they made the decision to expand and relocate so it could continue to offer its patients the best in dental treatment right here in the West Prince area.
“Not everyone is willing to travel far,” said long-time patient Krystyna Pottier. “Some people don’t like the idea of having to go to Summerside to go to an appointment if you could get it here.”
Josh Perry echoes those sentiments, saying it’s always been nice to have access to a dental clinic right in his community, but the new building will also benefit the town.
“I’m sure he’s glad to be able to get into a bigger space, but it’s also nice to have new buildings right in the community of Tignish,” he said.
The clinic also wanted to help the community grow when constructing the building. Along with the main building, which is the clinic’s new home, the location also has three additional rental spaces.
“I wanted to invest in a building that could be able to attract other healthcare professionals to the area, with the hope it might help bring a doctor, chiropractor or another dentist so when I choose to retire the community will be able to maintain health services,” said Dr Gomez.
Dr Gomez wanted to thank Perry’s Construction, who built the new location, saying they are very pleased with the construction of the building.
On top of continuing to offer an important service to the community, the clinic has also been a long-time employer for the region. Dental assistant Erin Murphy has been with the clinic for 40 years while dental hygienist Diane Murphy has been at the clinic for 31 years. Receptionist Jenna Livingstone has worked there for 15 years. At the moment, the clinic employs 13 people with the practice in the process of hiring two new dental assistants. They are also looking to hire a new dental hygienist and they are also accepting new patients. This continued growth was another reason they needed to relocate into a bigger space.
Ms Pottier has been to the new location and she was very impressed with what she saw. From how big and bright the space is to how well equipped the clinic is.
But she especially liked the nice waiting room area and the fireplace in the front lobby.
“I love the fireplace,” she said. “I thought that was very nice because I know for a lot of people, myself included, going to the dentist is not a pleasant experience and that fireplace is just something that helps you relax and it’s very calming. I thought that was a very nice addition.”
Ms Pottier said it’s nice to see that level of commitment from the clinic to its patients and to the West Prince.
“For Tignish particularly, to have that new facility there and to know that Dr Gomez has made that commitment to the community,” she said. “I think that demonstrates a real commitment to the Town of Tignish and the community of West Prince because that means a very important part of our healthcare is going to stay in the community.”
Both Ms Pottier and Mr Perry have nothing but high praise for Dr Gomez and his team, calling everyone who works at the Tignish Dental Clinic really friendly.
“It‘s been an all around pleasant experience with them,” said Mr Perry.
