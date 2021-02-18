As a precaution, following the armed standoff in Nail Pond on Jan 24, the Town of Tignish decided to have the fire hall immediately disinfected once learning some of the officers assisting during the incident had come from off-Island.
The fire hall had been used as a command centre for the RCMP.
“There was a team here from New Brunswick and we had to have it fogged because of COVID,” said Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard, who chairs the EMO committee, at the town’s monthly meeting on Feb 8. “We had to do that because of the fact it is our fire hall and they are our first responders.”
It was also recommended the town contact the officer in charge of the command centre in 12 to 14 days after the incident to make sure no one had tested positive for COVID-19.
The idea to disinfect the fire hall was a decision made by Coun. Morrissey Richard and Councillor Lloyd Gavin, who chairs the fire department committee, following discussions between the two.
“At first, I thought I would just get our maintenance man to clean it and then I spoke with the fire chief and realized we had to take it a step further,” said Coun. Morrissey Richard. “I realized I shouldn’t be exposing him (the maintenance man), so I spoke to the fire chief and then the mayor to make sure he was on the same page as I was and he said yes.”
A professional cleaning service company was hired to do the job.
“They fogged the whole fire hall,” said Coun. Morrissey Richard. “It takes five minutes to settle and they go back in and clean everything off, scrub everything down.”
Coun. Morrissey Richard had the town’s fire chief put out a page to the department’s firefighters asking them to stay away during the clean-up process.
“I knew our department could be called at a moment’s notice and we would be exposing every fireman that walked through the door to the unknown, so I said no, I can’t have that,” she said.
Coun. Morrissey Richard has learned recently, from a meeting with Minister of Fisheries and Communities Jamie Fox, which was unrelated to the Jan. 24 incident, that the province’s Department of Justice and Public Safety will pay the bill for the disinfecting.
