“Two Tignish fishermen, at sea in a raging storm for twenty-four hours, made port last evening none the worse after combatting strong gales and high seas which kept all boats ashore on P.E. Island yesterday. Arthur ‘Prospere’ Gaudet and his son Francis left Tignish Run, Sunday evening 27 May, 1956, in their 38 ft boat to ‘drift’ all night for mackerel. A severe north-east storm, which blew up during the night, made entrance to their home port extremely dangerous.”
- The Guardian, May 29, 1956.
Their first try to return to port at eight o’clock yesterday morning almost proved disastrous and they were forced to turn in the face of a strong outgoing storm tide and sail out to sea where they rode at anchor until 4:30 pm. At that time a signal flag was raised on shore to indicate that wind and tide conditions were more favourable and the boat made its way safely into harbour before darkness set in. Fortunately, they have a small bow cabin and carried a good supply of gasoline.
At the height of the storm it was feared that their boat might be unable to keep afloat and Royal Canadian Air Force Search and Rescue were notified. A helicopter was in readiness at Chatham, NB to attempt a rescue, if necessary, when weather conditions improved. Members of the Alberton Detachment of the R.C.M.P. and Fishery Dept. officials at Tignish stood by all day to help with rescue operations if needed.
The storm is expected to cause heavy damage to lobster gear in the area. Inshore traps were washing up on the beach between Tignish and Alberton last night. Full extent of the damage will not be known until boats are able to overhaul their gear. Reports from the eastern end of the province last night indicated there was a possibility of considerable damage to the gear of inshore fishermen.
Two fishermen face death on rocky ledge -
The Guardian,
May 12, 1956
Ecum Secum, NS - Two fishermen faced death on a wave-washed ledge for almost five hours yesterday before fellow fishermen could rescue them. Seas broke over the rocky perch in the Atlantic five miles off shore, where Dougald Fleet, about 55, and his son, Kermit, 29, clung for their lives, wet and chilled to the bone.
Father and son were washed overboard when a breaker swamped their fishing boat after it ran onto the ledge, almost covered at high tide. The fact the tide was dropping probably saved their lives, local fishermen said. Had it been rising they might have been washed off by the heavy swell.
Other fishermen saw their plight and attempted rescue. Power boats could not approach the ledge. The fishermen rowed as close as they dared in a dory, threw a rope to the marooned pair and hauled them aboard. A Navy helicopter reached the isolated ledge near White Island shortly after the rescue by boat was completed. The men were reported in good condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.