The focus of the new family physician at the Tignish Health Centre is providing his patients with continuity.
The centre, run by the Tignish Health Co-operative, had been in search of a new physician for awhile after Dr Declan Fox retired in September 2019. Until a new doctor was located, locums were filling in, along with nurse practitioners, with Dr Fox even offering virtual care from his home in Ireland.
“The people were anxious about having any doctor,” said Dr Peter Entwistle. “They’re happy to have us and we can’t just say how much we appreciate all the kind of support we’ve been given and in time we hope we can repay that.”
As a token of appreciation, the mayor of Tignish, Allan McInnis, recently delivered a welcome basket full of local products to the doctor at the health centre.
“Lots of people in the community, lots of businesses, have been super generous,” said Dr Entwistle. “It’s nice to be welcomed.”
Dr Entwistle emigrated to Canada from the United Kingdom in 2007, setting up a family practice in Oliver, British Columbia, in the Okanagan Valley. His wife, Sheri-Anne, will also be joining the health centre team as a licensed practical nurse. A well-respected healthcare advocate, on top of his family practice in Oliver, Dr Entwistle was the only addictions physician in the area, the chief staff at the local hospital and he worked with the local Indian Band.
“It was too much for me and it was hard to make any significant changes because the system was kind of too big and too ingrained,” he said. “Sheri-Anne and I just wanted to do something more manageable.”
The couple visited PEI in 2019 and found out about the Tignish Health Centre when meeting with Health PEI. They had planned to provide locum support in PEI that Christmas, but weren’t able to. However, a year later, they arrived on the Island on New Year’s Eve, driving over 5,300 kilometres from British Columbia to PEI with a dog, a cat and one of their four children.
Dr Entwistle began working at the health centre in February after two weeks of self - isolation, which was followed by a few weeks of becoming acclimatized to his new home.
“It’s been great,” said Dr Entwistle of his first couple weeks at the centre. “The people are lovely.”
Health centre manager, Wendy Arsenault, said finally having a physician is reassuring for everyone in the community.
“To have a doctor come in, it’s a great relief for them,” she said of patients of the health centre.
Ms Arsenault said while the health centre searched for a new doctor the facility felt very much supported by Health PEI.
“They really helped us with having put virtual care in here, some nurse practitioners, locums, they helped us get to the point we are right now with a full-time physician and they worked a lot to get us this full-time physician for us too,” she said.
Ms Arsenault said Dr Entwistle and his wife are wonderful people.
“As far as I know, he’s liking it here and he’s liking the people and they are liking him, so it’s great,” she said. “He’s a perfect fit for our centre.”
Dr Entwistle said the set up at the health centre is unique and the chance to provide a holistic approach to healthcare was appealing to him.
“You’re just not turning people in and out, giving them prescriptions, but actually trying to make changes and having a general impact on people,” he said.
Opening in 1974, the Tignish Health Centre initially provided the community with a family practice, a dentist office and a pharmacy. Additional expansions allowed the Tignish Health Co-operative to grow healthcare services to include public health, a dental hygienist, natural medicine, foot care, the weight-loss program TOPS, the Bargain Basement, AA and Al-Anon programs, audio clinics, pap clinics, women’s wellness and a dietician.
“If something seems like a good idea, than we can try it,” said Dr Entwistle about the opportunity working in a collaborative atmosphere. “We can be flexible and try to meet the needs of the population rather than a facilitator telling us how we should practice.”
Dr Entwistle said in his time at the centre he hopes to achieve a sustainable healthcare system in the building so the facility isn’t left in the same situation it found itself in when Dr Fox retired.
“I’ve been told how great the doctors were who here before and it would be nice to be included with those names, but also see something that is sustainable so when I do leave it’s not going to be back to square one,” he said.
Although, he admits that will take time.
“I’m not going to be able to do everything I want, or what the community wants, just like that, it will take some time to get up to speed,” he said.
Ms Arsenault said she appreciates Dr Entwistle already looking towards the future.
“That says a lot about him and our health centre and our community, how much he cares for it, to make sure that it keeps thriving with a doctor in the future,” she said.
