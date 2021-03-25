Members of the Tignish Credit Union are opposing a proposed merger with three other Island credit unions.
Cletus Dunn and Russell Gallant, both former board members, fear the merger could mean giving up complete control of their credit union.
“It’s been the cornerstone of the community for over 80 years,” said Mr Dunn.
The four credit unions of Évangéline-Central Credit Union, Malpeque Bay Credit Union, Provincial Credit Union and Tignish Credit Union announced they were exploring the potential merger of the financial institutions in the fall of 2020, saying it would provide better services to their members. The merger will effect 10 branches, involving a total of 30,000 members and just under 150 employees.
“We appreciate what the board and the staff are trying to do in terms of providing services, better staff training, we have no objections to that, but our line is why do we have to sell the farm to get it done,” said Mr Gallant. “Why do we have to give up ownership and control of our credit union?”
“They think bigger is better,” added Mr Dunn. “We don’t mind sharing services, like IT, we’ve done it before, but we don’t want to give up the ownership.”
There’s also a concern all decisions for their credit union will be made out of Charlottetown.
“This credit union responds to the needs of Tignish residents, not through Charlottetown, or Évangéline, or Malpeque,” said Mr Dunn.
The acting CEO for the Tignish Credit Union, Arlene Hackett, said if the merger does go ahead, there will be a 12 member board with three representatives from each credit union.
“We would have as much representation on the board as the other three credit unions,” she said. “We would have an equal say. We would be equal partners, so there’s no way it’s a take over.”
Ms Hackett said discussions about the proposed merger began in January 2020 when the four credit unions created a joint committee with three representatives from each board on that committee.
“For us, we were asked to meet and see what it was all about and the board decided that this was their job as board members to look into all possibilities,” she said.
“We went through the process and each process we went through we presented it to the board and from there it was approved,” added Karen Gaudet-Gavin, president of the Tignish Credit Union board. “We realized the larger credit union would be bigger a voice and would also be stronger for our members.”
Ms Hackett said the merger would allow the Tignish Credit Union to invest in new products and services, especially new technology.
“It’s very expensive and the bigger banks have deeper pockets and we just can’t afford to offer the technology that’s out in the market by ourselves,” she said. “Instead of paying for things four times we pay for one, so there’s a lot of cost saving and we will be able to put that back into technology that’s really needed in today’s market... We’re just not able to do that on our own... (The merger) is going to put us in a better position to able to provide that.”
Ms Gaudet-Gavin said the merger also offers their credit union a chance to diverse their membership, the fishing industry being the largest sector for loan services.
“All of our eggs are in one basket, sort of speaking, and with merging with the three credit unions, they offer a lot more diversification in our loan portfolio,” she said. “They are not as dependent on the fishing industry as we are. So, we would be able to ride out any down turns in the fishing industry.”
For Mr Gallant and Mr Dunn, the lack of transparency about the merger is a big concern for them.
Mr Gallant said he was broadsided by the mention of the proposed merger at the Tignish Credit Union’s annual general meeting last fall.
“There was at least a year of talks of this even before they mentioned it to their membership,” he said. “I’m not happy about that.”
Beginning on March 23, the credit unions will be hosting several community information sessions to gather feedback on the potential merger. In-branch voting for members is from April 14-28. The vote requires a two-third majority to approve the merger, which would come into effect on Oct. 1.
Mr Dunn and Mr Gallant, along with a few others, have formed a group challenging the proposed merger.
“One question I want to ask them, is why didn’t they go to the membership first and ask permission to explore the merger,” said Mr Dunn. “Do we need a merger, do we want to go down this road or not? They just went down the road.”
Since the announcement last fall, Ms Hackett said they have been encouraging anyone who has questions about the proposed merger to speak with staff and board members.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to be the members who decide,” she said.
