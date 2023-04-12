Allan MacRae

“A strong feeling of personal loss came to many hearts and homes in the Province on 15 March 1918 when the sad news was brought that Dr. Peter Conroy MD had succumbed to a severe attack of influenza. Dr. Conroy had been ill but a short time, a cold contracted while ministering to one of his out-of-town patients having developed into acute pneumonia with complications.” He was six days short of his 64th birthday. “The Guardian,” 16 March 1918.

“At an early stage of his illness Dr. W J F MacMillian was called in and was assisted by Dr. Jenkins and they, with practically all local physicians (at Charlottetown), were in attendance almost every hour of the day, but despite all that medical skill could do, the spirit of this splendid man passed the Great Divide shortly after four o’clock yesterday afternoon (15 March 1918).”

