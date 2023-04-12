“A strong feeling of personal loss came to many hearts and homes in the Province on 15 March 1918 when the sad news was brought that Dr. Peter Conroy MD had succumbed to a severe attack of influenza. Dr. Conroy had been ill but a short time, a cold contracted while ministering to one of his out-of-town patients having developed into acute pneumonia with complications.” He was six days short of his 64th birthday. “The Guardian,” 16 March 1918.
“At an early stage of his illness Dr. W J F MacMillian was called in and was assisted by Dr. Jenkins and they, with practically all local physicians (at Charlottetown), were in attendance almost every hour of the day, but despite all that medical skill could do, the spirit of this splendid man passed the Great Divide shortly after four o’clock yesterday afternoon (15 March 1918).”
“The late Dr. Peter Conroy was born on 21 March 1854 at Tignish, Prince Edward Island, his father being Nicholas Conroy, MLA a prominent citizen of Tignish who ably represented the Tignish district in the local legislature for a number of years. He received his early education at Prince of Wales College, St. Dunstan’s University and Laval University graduating as a doctor of medicine from Laval in June 1874.”
“In choosing his profession he followed in the footsteps of his uncle, a most popular family physician in Charlottetown and Bedeque. After graduation Dr. Conroy started his own practice in Charlottetown, in the summer of 1878; in 1883 he married Miss Emma Newbery, daughter of John F Newbery. The couple had three sons: Fred, a prominent barrister of North Battleford, Saskatchewan and Frank and John who are serving in France with the 2nd Heavy Battalion, formerly commanded by Major J Webb Stanley. Mr. Donald Nicholson MP is endeavoring to secure a home leave for the two sons overseas and the other son, Fred, is expected home early next week.”
“The late Dr. Conroy had been Provincial Quarantine Officer since 1888. He was a Director of the Charles Dalton Silver Fox Co., a Trustee of Falconwood Hospital for a number of years, taking great interest in the institution and rendering valuable services to its administration. He was chief house physician of the Charlottetown Hospital; a member of the Board of Governors of St. Dunstan’s University; and President of the Children’s Aid Society.”
“Besides his immediate family he leaves one sister, Miss Margaret Conroy, formerly a matron of the Dalton Sanitorium, now a nursing specialist in Boston; and three brothers, Fred in Tignish; James in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; and George in Cleveland, Ohio.”
“The death of Dr. Conroy is a distinct loss to the citizens of Charlottetown and to its civic, professional and social life. Ever ready to assist in all that promised benefit to others, kind and congenial, the place he filled in the life of the Province will not soon be filled. To his sorrowing widow, sons and relatives sincere sympathy is tendered.” Funeral services were held in St. Dunstan’s Basilica with interment in the Catholic section of People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown.
