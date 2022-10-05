Parachute Games

Parachute games was one of six stations set up at Bicentennial Park in Tignish during a fun day event on Sept 28. The groups had 20 minutes at each station. Melissa Heald photo

The sound of children playing filled the air around Bicentennial Park in Tignish last Wednesday afternoon.

The town’s recreation department decided to organize two days of fun activities at the park for children in the area after it was announced schools on PEI would remain closed until Oct 3 due to Post Tropical Storm Fiona.

Duck Duck Goose

The fun day at Bicentennial Park was planned for elementary school age children, from Kindergarten to Grade Six. A game of Duck Duck Goose was a source of fun for the little ones. Melissa Heald photo
Ribbons

Gemma Gaudet, Nevaeh MacLennen and Indiana Hogan have some fun twirling colourful ribbons during the first of two fun days planned at Bicentennial Park in Tignish on Sept 28. The town’s recreation department planned the event to give children in the area something to do after it was announced schools on PEI were closed until Oct. 3 as a result of Post Tropical Storm Fiona. Melissa Heald photo
Frisbee

Maggie Dunning and Anna Lynn Arsenault were having fun tossing back and forth a frisbee during the first of two fun days planned at Bicentennial Park in Tignish. Melissa Heald photo

