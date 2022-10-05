Gemma Gaudet, Nevaeh MacLennen and Indiana Hogan have some fun twirling colourful ribbons during the first of two fun days planned at Bicentennial Park in Tignish on Sept 28. The town’s recreation department planned the event to give children in the area something to do after it was announced schools on PEI were closed until Oct. 3 as a result of Post Tropical Storm Fiona. Melissa Heald photo
The sound of children playing filled the air around Bicentennial Park in Tignish last Wednesday afternoon.
The town’s recreation department decided to organize two days of fun activities at the park for children in the area after it was announced schools on PEI would remain closed until Oct 3 due to Post Tropical Storm Fiona.
“We were saying we have to come up with an idea for the kids,” said Tina Richard, recreation director for Tignish. “Just to get them off their tablets for a little bit and get them outside and have fun with their friends, which they won’t get to see all week because of not having school.”
The fun day at the park was planned for two afternoons, Sept 28 and Sept 29, for elementary school age children.
“The hurricane has had people trapped indoors for the last few days and kids like to get outside with their friends so we thought this would be an opportunity to get them outside with their friends,” said Ms Richard.
Inside the park, six stations were set up with different activities, including soccer station, gaga ball, four square, basketball, volleyball and more. There was also some group activities, like freeze dance.
“Every 20 minutes I blow the whistle and everyone moves stations, so everyone gets to try all six stations,” said Ms Richard. “It should be a fun afternoon.”
Helping out were 17 students from ME Callaghan Intermediate School’s Grade 9 leadership class and four students from Westisle Composite High School.
“So, we split them all up and they have either two or three leaders in each group and I split the kids up in grades so they are with their friends from school,” explained Ms Richard. “So, they were pretty excited about that, getting to see their little friends.”
Ms Richard said the response to the idea has been fantastic.
“We were expecting 25 to 30 kids,” she said. Instead, close to a hundred children showed up. “So, we were pleasantly surprised.”
Ms Richard said it was also nice to have such a positive response from the Grade 9 leadership class and Westisle.
“I didn’t have to look around for leaders, they all came to me,” she said.
Shauna Arsenault said the idea for the town to hold these two days of activities at the park was great.
“Nice to get them out of the house,” said Ms Arsenault, whose three children were attending the event on Wednesday.
With her two children taking part, Jenny Buote said the town is always thinking about families in the area and putting on events for them to participate in.
“It was so nice to have the kids have something to look forward to for the next couple of days,” she said. “It’s also nice to have child care for parents who might need to do some laundry or have a shower or just have a break for a little bit.”
Eight-year-old Maggie Dunning and her friend Anna Lynn Arsenault (who is seven but soon turning eight) had just arrived to the event and were having fun tossing a frisbee back and forth.
“This is pretty cool,” said Anna Lynn, looking around at all the activity. “It’s pretty fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.