To help residents get in the holiday spirit, the Town of Tignish is planning the opposite of a traditional Christmas parade.
“We’re having the floats stationary and the people travel in their vehicles from yard to yard or business to business,” explained Tina Richard, the town’s recreation director.
Residents and business owners within the fire district of Tignish are being asked to participate in a Christmas house and yard decorating contest by creating an outdoor holiday display on their properties.
Then, in replace of the town’s annual parade, which was just re-established last year, families will drive by each business or home throughout the evening of Dec. 5.
A map will be created for all the homes and businesses that enter the contest so families can visit each place taking part in the town’s not so traditional Christmas parade.
The maps will be available at the Tignish Co-op, the drive-thru at Eugene’s General Store and any businesses that are still open on that Saturday will have some dropped off at their establishments.
“When people do get their maps, there is no rhyme or reason which way they go,” said Ms Richard. “They choose which way they go with their family in their vehicle.”
Ms Richard said the town knew this year they couldn’t do a regular parade due to COVID-19 restrictions, but still wanted to host some kind of Christmas event.
“We’re used doing stuff outside and getting kids out and about,” said Ms Richard. “It’s going to be weird not being able to see people face to face, but you know when they drive by and all the kids are in the back of the van smiling.”
After some thought, Ms Richard decided it would be a good idea to combine the town’s annual decorating contest with an unique parade event.
“We couldn’t have the congregation of a lot of people in one area, so I was thinking how can we get them spread out and I had heard about a few other places doing stationary parades in one area, and I was like that’s just going to get too congested, and I thought our businesses are not in just one little area like some other places are, so being so spread out we could just use our businesses and then it kind of took off from there,” said Ms Richard.
Ms Richard said the big guy himself, Santa Claus, will be around that evening.
“He will have Santa present,” she said. “He’ll be live and in the flesh.”
The non-parade parade is part of Tignish’s Kick Off to Christmas event. The evening will also include the lighting of the town’s Lobster Trap Tree and the following day, Judy Morrissey Richard, owner of MJs Bakery, will host her annual Breakfast with Santa, but COVID style, and, unfortunately, without Santa.
“We’re going to do the breakfast,” explained Ms Morrissey Richard. “You call ahead, order and it will be take out at the bakery.”
All the proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Prince County Hospital Maternity Ward.
Three other places in Tignish will also being hosting their tree lighting ceremonies - the Children’s Magical Garden, which is behind MJs Bakery, the Tignish Seniors Home and Tignish Health Centre.
Those wishing to participate in the decorating contest need to register through the recreation department by Dec. 2 in order for properties to make it onto the parade map. Participants are being asked to have their properties ready to be lit by 5 pm on Dec. 5. Afterwards, the displays can be left up for the rest of the holidays or taken down after the weekend, said Ms Richard.
As of last week, there was over 30 entries so far, split evenly between businesses and home owners.
“That’s super exciting,” said Ms Richard.
Prizes will be awarded to the top home and business in the town and outside the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.