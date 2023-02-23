Recreation

The Town of Tignish wants to build a multifunctional aquatic facility as an addition to the Parish Centre on Maple Street. But in order to build the facility, the town will have to acquire the property from the parish of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church. However, the project would include upgrading the centre itself, which is a half-century old and currently doesn’t meet safety and accessibility standards. Submitted photo

The Town of Tignish wants to acquire the Parish Centre property of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church to build a new recreational facility.

At the same time, the project would include upgrading the centre itself, which is a half-century old and currently doesn’t meet safety and accessibility standards, including having no fire alarm system, no ventilation system and bathrooms not being accessible.

Councillors

Tignish Councillor Sam Arsenault and Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard during the public meeting with parishioners of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church on Feb 16. They are part of the committee that has been exploring building a recreational facility in Tignish. Melissa Heald photo
Plans

Tignish councillor Judy Morrissey Richard points to an area on concept drawings of a floor plan for a proposed recreational facility during a public meeting at the Parish Centre on Feb 16. Last week’s meeting was about bringing the proposal from the town to the parishioners of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church as Tignish wants to take over ownership of the Parish Centre to build the facility. Melissa Heald photo

