The Town of Tignish wants to acquire the Parish Centre property of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church to build a new recreational facility.
At the same time, the project would include upgrading the centre itself, which is a half-century old and currently doesn’t meet safety and accessibility standards, including having no fire alarm system, no ventilation system and bathrooms not being accessible.
The entire proposal was presented to church parishioners during a public meeting at the Parish Centre on Feb 16.
“We are not looking to take the Parish Centre away from the community,” said Councillor Judy Morrissey Richard. “We want to upgrade it and make it a better place for the community.”
However, for the project to go ahead, the town would have to take ownership of the property to access government funding, she explained.
“The church is not able to acquire the monies we as a municipality could get from the government in order to do the renovations and put up this facility here, but I think our residents deserve it.”
Both Coun. Morrissey Richard and Councillor Sam Arsenault are on the committee formed by the town to explore the possibility of building a new recreational facility in Tignish.
Originally, the town wanted the facility to be built next to the Tignish Credit Union Arena. However, the first feasibility study that was done came back saying that project would have cost $20 million. Wanting a less expensive option, the committee went back to the drawing board and hired two new consulting firms to do another feasibility study. They came back with the idea of building an addition to the Parish Centre.
“They said you already have a recreational facility in your town so why not use it and take advantage of it and build from there and we said where and they said the Parish Centre,” explained Coun. Morrissey Richard. “It’s already there and being used for recreational activities, so why not build onto it.”
Next, the firms created a proposal that was first presented to the town and then the town presented that proposal to the parish’s Property and Finance Committee in August 2022.
What is being proposed is a multifunctional aquatic facility as an addition to the Parish Centre and would include a lobby area, a small gym, an accessible pool and a small hot tub.
“We were told there would be no facility like it in a small community our size east of Montreal,” said Coun. Morrissey Richard.
Coun. Morrissey Richard said the town’s recreation department would also move to the new facility and, like the community’s arena, operations would be overseen by a board of directors.
She added there would be no changes made to the hall of the Parish Centre except for the addition of markings on the floor to create a walking track. And the hall would still be available for rentals.
“When they made the presentation to us, my concern was, if we’re going to be acquiring this property, that we have to offer them something in return,” said Coun. Morrissey Richard. “If we were to get the property then we would offer them the facility free of charge for whatever events the parish holds as of now.”
That would include religion programs, parish picnic and organizations that already use the centre as a meeting place.
Upgrades to the Parish Centre would include bringing the existing building up to current safety codes, modernizing the bowling lanes, refurbishing the lower entrance and bowling lanes foyer as well as their canteen area and enhancing the Maple Street entrance.
With a new estimated cost of $3 million, the plan is to apply to the federal government’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) Program, which would pay 80 per cent of the project, with the municipality responsible for the remaining 20 per cent. In order to make sure the project would qualify for the funding, solar panels will be installed on the new recreational facility.
The projected yearly operational cost to run the new facility is close to $300,000, with Coun. Morrissey Richard saying that figure is based on a very tight budget and doesn’t include the potential revenue the new facility could generate.
While the majority of those who got up to ask questions following the presentation all agreed with the idea of building a new recreational facility, there was a few concerns over potential tax rate increases, if the population of Tignish could support the building and handing over the Parish Centre to the town.
Reverend John Molina said if the parish decides not to hand over the property to the town, they currently don’t have plan themselves to make the necessary upgrades to the Parish Centre.
“Listening to the first proposal to us was an eye opener on the things we need to do in this place in order to make it up-to-date,” he said. “The parish at this moment doesn’t have the money for that.”
Tignish Mayor Allan McInnis asked those in attendance if they wanted something he saw that would improve their town.
“Do we want a better community, do we want better facilities, do we want better for our upcoming families, I think we do,” he said. “The council is trying to better the community and this is one way we can do it.”
Last week’s meeting was about bringing the proposal from the town to the parishioners of St Simon and St Jude, but the final decision rests with the parish’s Property and Finance Committee. However, members of that committee will take into consideration everything said at the meeting and would also like to find a way to engage the parishioners again before making their final decision.
“We will come up with a way to find out, but in the end, we will have to make the decision,” said committee member Louis Shea near the conclusion of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.