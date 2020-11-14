Elaine Preston had never quilted before moving to Prince Edward Island two years ago, but tried it when a friend recommended joining the Tignish Quilters.
“It really appealed to me, and it really opens up your artistic abilities as well, and the group is a whole lot of fun,” said the president of the group. “I started small, I started on place mats and table runners, and things like that, and finally moved myself up to a full-sized quilt this year.”
The group, which meets every Tuesday from 9 am to 3 pm in the basement of the Tignish Cultural Centre, is currently looking for new members. Because of provincial health regulations and social distancing measures, the room can fit a maximum of 15 people.
There are currently nine members of the group.
One member who’s been with the group from the beginning is Julia LeClair, who has been quilting for about 35 years.
“I enjoy everything about quilting, the cutting, and the sewing, and the socializing is great,” she said. “You make friends and you see them once a week, it’s great.”
There is a small monthly fee each member of the group must pay, but the fee helps cover to rent the room. Some sewing equipment is provided, but members do have to bring their own material and a desire to sew.
“You learn as you go,” said Ms LeClair. “Every project is different, so you learn the methods as you go, and there’s always people around that can direct you because they have experience on making different patterns. They know how it goes so they can instruct people.”
Along with personal projects, the group helps with Victoria’s Quilts Canada, which works to provide handmade quilts to cancer patients. The group has also helped make pillow cases for a woman in eastern PEI who was making pillow cases in memory of her daughter and was donating them to a local hospital, and has also donated to the Children’s Wish Foundation.
Every now and again, the group will have a small gathering for themselves.
“We’ll go out for a meal, or we’ll have a potluck meal,” said fellow member Frances Chaisson. “Before COVID, we would take a bus trip to New Brunswick or Nova Scotia for quilt shows and things like that. Those things we pay ourselves, but we go as a group.”
All three women have thoroughly enjoyed their time with the Tignish Quilters.
“It’s just a great bunch of women,” said Ms Preston. “We have so much fun chatting and laughing, and they are so good at what they do. They’re incredibly helpful for new people like myself, and very inspirational as well.”
