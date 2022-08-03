Savannah Gallant

Savannah Gallant recently took home the silver medal in the Singles Bantam Division for Youth Bowl Canada’s national tournament. Ms Gallant is now old enough to go from playing at the Bantam level to playing at the Junior level, and plans on returning to the nationals in the Junior Division. Jillian Trainor photo

Savannah Gallant of Tignish was excited to take home the silver medal in the Singles Bantam Division for Youth Bowl Canada’s national tournament.

“Alberta had me worried because of their high average,” she said. “Anyone who had an average near me, that’s where I kind of have to worry a little bit more. I’m always going to try, because I want to at least get a medal.”

Bowling Nationals

Savannah Gallant of Tignish recently took home the silver medal in the Singles Bantam Division for Youth Bowl Canada’s national tournament in Oshawa, Ontario. Coached by her father, Jason Gallant, Ms Gallant was determined to come home with a medal. Submitted photo

