Savannah Gallant recently took home the silver medal in the Singles Bantam Division for Youth Bowl Canada’s national tournament. Ms Gallant is now old enough to go from playing at the Bantam level to playing at the Junior level, and plans on returning to the nationals in the Junior Division. Jillian Trainor photo
Savannah Gallant of Tignish recently took home the silver medal in the Singles Bantam Division for Youth Bowl Canada’s national tournament in Oshawa, Ontario. Coached by her father, Jason Gallant, Ms Gallant was determined to come home with a medal. Submitted photo
Savannah Gallant of Tignish was excited to take home the silver medal in the Singles Bantam Division for Youth Bowl Canada’s national tournament.
“Alberta had me worried because of their high average,” she said. “Anyone who had an average near me, that’s where I kind of have to worry a little bit more. I’m always going to try, because I want to at least get a medal.”
Taking place in Oshawa, Ontario from July 10-12, each province had one representative from the Bantam, Junior, and Senior divisions participating.
Ms Gallant said there wasn’t anything specific that went into training and preparing for the event, just a lot of drills and practices going over the various moves that would ensure the ball hit the pins a certain way.
“We had to hit the two pins on the sides and then we had to clean up the rest of them, and then there was one where we had to start from every dot and try and hit the head pin, the middle one,” she said.
Along with that, the players just bowled regular games to get used to throwing the ball, and correct any foibles the players may have in their techniques.
One of the biggest challenges Ms Gallant faced was getting enough time in to practice. Usually, she would play at the bowling alley in either Alberton or Tignish, but both locations closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and have yet to open up again. As a result, she and her father, Jason Gallant had to travel to Summerside every Saturday in order to practice. Mr Gallant is also her coach.
“There’s not a whole lot of people that are into bowling now,” said her mother, Anna Gallant. “People prefer hockey, and skating, and stuff like that and bowling is just starting to die down.”
Ms Gallant said taking part in nationals was stressful, but very fun.
This was Ms Gallant’s final year playing at the Bantam level. Now 11, she’s able to play at the Junior level, something she’s looking forward to.
“I want to try and get to Nationals again in Junior,” she said. “It’s gonna be way harder in junior though because there’s very good bowlers.”
