Russell Gallant of Tignish recently became part of a select few from the Air Cadet League of Canada to earn the title of Honourary Life Member.
The honour is in recognition of his 60 years of service with the league.
During the league’s annual general meeting over the June 8 weekend, Mr Gallant received the award from Hille Viita, the league’s national president.
“I was humbled. I was a little bit shocked, but very pleased. It was very thoughtful of them to grant me that recognition, and I thanked them,” he said. “When I got my award, some of the boys started thumping the table ‘Russ-ell!’ ‘Russ-ell!’ I really was touched.”
Mr Gallant said the recognition is one of the highest within the organization.
“We have another medal, it’s called the The Medal of Honour for the Air Cadet League of Canada, but most of the people that get that were the national president at one time or another,” he said. “But this, to me, is as meaningful as anything that I could get.”
Mr Gallant first became involved with Air Cadets as a Grade 9 student when his cousin, David Perry, was warrant officer of West Prince Squadron 641, then known as Tignish Squadron 641. Mr Perry convinced him to join, and drove the two to meetings in his father’s car.
Mr Gallant said his involvement with Air Cadets did slack during his university years, but a few months after finishing in 1968, he was approached by Hector Buote, the squadron’s commanding officer at the time, to see if he would be interested in becoming part of the squadron’s staff. Mr Gallant accepted, serving with the squadron until 1984 when he retired with the rank of Captain. Following his retirement, he became chairman of the squadron’s sponsoring committee.
“Every cadet squadron has a sponsoring committee which are civilians that support the cadets financially, and the Legion and Tignish has always been the sponsor of No. 641,” explained Mr Gallant. “Along the line we changed the name of number 641 Tignish to number 641 West Prince, so now Bloomfield Legion is a sponsor, as well as O’Leary and Tignish (Legions). It gives us a big geographic area to recruit from, and it gives us a more sense a stable financial basis.”
Over the years, Mr Gallant has also served as director of the Air Cadet League of PEI, its vice-president, and its president. It was during his presidency in 1995 that the Air Cadet League of PEI hosted the annual general meeting of the Air Cadet League of Canada, the first time the provincial league had done so.
“They still talk about it, they said it was the best AGM they ever attended,” Mr Gallant recalled. “We took them on the double decker buses across the Island, we showed them the Confederation bridge, we took them to Summerside, to the Yacht Club for dinner with Acadian music, Barachois was there, and the Quebecers danced the night away.”
Along with the provincial league, Mr Gallant has also been part of the Air Cadet League of Canada, starting in 2016 when he was elected to the national league’s Board of Governors. He was re-elected each subsequent year, earning the title of Air Cadet League of Canada Director of the Year in 2020 from the Department of National Defence.
Mr Gallant said there have been some challenges over the years, but the biggest one of the last 10 to 15 years has been trying to get more volunteers involved with the league. He recalled how at one point when he was running for president of the Air Cadet League of PEI, multiple people would be running for leadership positions for the five squadron’s in the province, but now it’s more of a ‘who wants to fill the role?’ type of situation.
“Young people are busy with their own lives,” he said. “They’re not selfish, but they have their own lives, and most organizations have hard time recruiting new blood... But we’re launching a campaign to lure young new people and some squadrons are doing a good job, others are not, so that’s been a main challenge.”
Mr Gallant has enjoyed his time with Air Cadets.
“It’s been good, I have no regrets,” he said. “I think the thing I cherish the most is the kids that I saw go through and become successful people at the end of the day. Not that they all have to be cadets to do that, but certainly some of our cadets excelled in their own lives.”
