Last Tuesday was a beautiful morning for seven women from the Tignish area to learn about using the Island’s new rural transit bus system.
The May 10 event began with a quick information session at the town hall, with Recreation Director Tina Richard explaining to the women how to use the bus schedule.
“It can be very overwhelming, but once you go on the bus once, I’d think you’re going to get this,” said Ms Richard.
Afterwards, the women were able to load onto a bus and have a first hand experience using the service.
The event was organized with T3 Transit, who operates the rural transit system, because Ms Richard was getting a lot of people asking questions about the bus system and she didn’t always know the answers.
It’s important to understand there are two buses operating in the area. The one the women were using is the community connector, which provides an inter-community transit within the West Prince region and includes a midday stop in Summerside. The other bus is what owner of T3 Transit, Mike Cassidy, refers to as the Route 2 connector, which has an early start time from Tignish and utilizes a direct route along the main highway to take riders to Summerside or Charlottetown.
This phase of the rural transit system launched back on April 19. In its third week of operation, the Route 2 connector bus had 122 bookings, said Mr Cassidy.
“What we are seeing is working commuters have been waiting for this bus service from the west through to Slemon Park and Summerside,” he said.
Now, there’s an effort to grow the usage of the community bus.
The purpose of this bus is not only to connect the communities of West Prince before it makes its way to Summerside, but allow residents to travel around within their own communities.
To show how it works for those taking part in the tour on last Tuesday morning, once leaving the town hall, bus driver Clayton Axnix travelled first to the Tignish Seniors Home then back to Church Street up to the Tignish Elementary before making its way to the Tignish Co-op then to the Tignish Health Centre.
Typically, that’s where the bus driver would make a stop, wait roughly for an hour, before making a return trip along the same route, said Mr Cassidy.
Hypothetically, that would give anyone who wanted to pick up groceries in the morning at the co-op about an hour at the store before the bus would return to pick them up to take them home again.
“We do the same thing in Alberton and in O’Leary,” said Mr Cassidy. “So we have it designed that this community bus is like a little mini-transit service within the community.”
Afterwards, once the bus had completed its route it will travel onto the next community.
“Part of the concept is to have one bus, one driver, doing as much as we can,” said Mr Cassidy.
Once completing its route to Alberton then O’Leary, the bus would take passengers to stops in Summerside, arriving midday, where there they could catch another bus to Charlottetown if they wanted to.
Mr Cassidy said frequency and options are very important when starting a transit system.
“Right now, if you are in the west, I can get you to Charlottetown twice a day,” said Mr Cassidy.
Angela LeClair was one of the women learning to use the bus system.
“The service is going to be great,” she said.
Ms LeClair was also taking the bus to Summerside to see how that worked.
“I wanted to see all the routes that the bus takes and I would love to go to Summerside and visit my brother and then come back the same day.”
Mr Cassidy said they hope to repeat what they did in Tignish last week in Alberton and O’Leary at some point.
“The easiest way to learn is just do it,” he said.
Right now, the bus system operates five days a week and for $2 per person. It’s recommended people call T3 Transit to book a seat.
Mr Cassidy said the rural bus system is about helping individuals gain independence, but building the system will be a process.
“A community bus has to be embraced by the community, used by the community and promoted by the community to be successful,” he said.
For example, on advise from Ms Richard, based on feedback she was receiving from residents, T3 Transit created a condensed version of the schedule for the Summerside to Charlottetown routes just for Tignish.
“It’s much easier to follow,” said Ms Richard.
Mr Cassidy said they will probably make a similar condensed schedule for Alberton and O’Leary.
