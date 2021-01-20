The mayor of Tignish is reassuring residents the town’s popular Lobster Trap Tree will return next holiday season as the community prepares to dismantle the structure for the year.
The tree was first erected in November 2018 as a memorial to fishermen. Its creation was inspired by the September 2018 capsizing of the Kyla Anne in North Cape. The plan has always been to put the tree up annually for Christmas and then take it back down again after the holiday season.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic, dismantling the tree last winter became low on the priority list for the town and the structure was left up over the summer into the fall.
Then back in October, the town put out a social media post indicating the trap tree would be coming down. Council planned to take down the tree over fears it could be vandalized over Halloween and then reconstruct the tree just before Christmas. Yet, that wasn’t made clear in the social media post, and there was a strong reaction from the residents, many asking for the tree to stay up on the grounds of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church.
“Last fall we had a discussion on the trap tree, there was a miscommunication that the tree was coming down and a lot of people thought it wasn’t going back up, but we made an agreement that we would leave the trap tree up for Christmas,” explained Mayor Allan McInnis at the town’s council meeting on Jan. 11.
Now the town is preparing to remove the traps before the end of February and dismantle the tree for the year.
“If they are in good shape, we will probably store them, if they’re not in good shape, we will probably destroy them and hope we get a donation of traps from local fishermen for next year,” said Mr McInnis.
The mayor said the parish and the town have agreed the trap tree can continue to go up on the church grounds every fall and then be removed before the end of February.
“The trap tree will be erected again come next fall,” said Mr McInnis. “It is a tradition that we’re going to have, hopefully, as long as my grandkids are around.”
