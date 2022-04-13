There’s going to be plenty to celebrate this year at the Tignish Seniors Home.
Residents Rachel Miller and Exzelia DesRoche are both turning a 100 while fellow resident Frances Richard is turning 99.
Additionally, on top of these incredible milestones, the home itself is celebrating 20 years of operation.
“We’re really excited for this,” said Lori Ann Keough, manager of the home since 2005. “Twenty years is a big thing for us here. It doesn’t seem like 20 years. Feels like we just opened the doors.”
Everyone agrees the Tignish Seniors Home celebrating 20 years of operation is a wonderful achievement.
“To have a facility like this in the community of Tignish is awesome because all of these seniors didn’t have to leave their communities,” said Brenda Doyle, the current president of the home’s board of directors.
It’s estimated that well-over 300 people have called the facility home over the past two decades. Prior to it opening, many would have had to leave Tignish in order to access the type of care now offered by the home.
“To be able to be in your own community, I’d think is very important for these people,” said Ms Keough. “It’s been a pleasure to be able to offer this service.”
Some of the driving forces behind getting the community care facility built include recognizable names like Don Landry and Edith Eldershaw as well as current Tignish mayor Allan McInnis and current Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey.
“It was Don’s dream and vision shared by some strong community leaders,” said Mr Morrissey, who admits when they held the sod turning ceremony for the home the newly formed co-op board didn’t have a nickel to their name.
Eventually, thanks to the dedicated board and membership, they were able to secure a mortgage and funding and the home opened on April 12, 2002 on land donated to them by Lloyd and Stella MacLeod.
Opening initially with 25 rooms, the home faced some financial challenges in its early years, but overcame those hardships to eventually undertake two separate expansions to increase capacity. When full, the home can accommodate up to 52 people at a time.
With its open concept design, large spacious halls, large windows and rooms with private bathrooms, both Mr Morrissey and Mr McInnis said the home was ahead of its time, with Mr McInnis saying the facility is seen as the model facility for homes like it in Atlantic Canada.
“People in retirement should have their dignity and have quality housing that respects their privacy,” said Mr Morrissey. “At that time, a lot of community care facilities were putting two people into a room and sharing baths. We made the decision we’re going to construct in Tignish a ‘Cadillac’ home. And 20 years later, that was a good decision.”
Operating as a co-op has also allowed the community to feel a sense of ownership of the building.
“It’s not run by government, it’s operated by us,” said Ms Doyle. “It’s a facility that is run by the community and the people in it.”
Prior to COVID, volunteers came into the home on regular basis to play music for the residents or do other activities.
“Volunteers are a big part of our community and we wouldn’t have gotten this far without them,” said Ms Keough. “It’s been a good 20 years.”
Employing roughly 32 people, there was a lot of praise for the staff who work at the home too.
“They are so caring and loving,” said Ms Doyle. “They just know what has to get done and they just do it.”
Mr McInnis said over the years the home has been lucky to have had a fantastic management team.
“We’ve had that luck right from the beginning,” he said. “We’ve had good boards, good management and good workers.”
The residents themselves share the same sentiment about the staff.
Delilah Corrigan has been a resident at the Tignish Seniors Home since 2005.
She said she likes living at the home because everyone is kind to her.
For Ms Richard, who will be celebrating her own milestone in August, said living at the home ‘is the very best’ and the reason being that staff ‘are nice to me’.
The future for the Tignish Seniors Home looks bright too.
The home has been approved to add 12 long-term care beds at the facility, which the board hopes to have opened by 2023. Currently, the home is not equipped to look after residents who might require this level of care.
“So they have to either go to Maplewood Manor, Western Hospital or Margaret Stewart in O’Leary, which causes all these people from Tignish to go into a different community,” said Ms Doyle. “This way they will just transition from their community care bed to a long-term care bed.”
To recognize the milestone, the home is hoping to make the week of the anniversary an exciting one for residents and staff.
“We won’t be able to invite people from outside in (due to COVID), but we’re planning on having activities for a couple of days just to keep everyone happy and in the mood of celebrating 20 years because it’s a big accomplishment,” said Ms Keough.
