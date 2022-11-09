Tignish Seniors Home

Renovation committee president Brenda Doyle shows expansion plans to Tignish Seniors Home Care Co-op residents Vienne Arsenault (centre) and Marie Anne Milligan, who has been living at the facility for more than a decade. Submitted photo

Tignish Seniors Home Care Co-operative Ltd. is proceeding with a planned $2.6 million upgrade and 5,000-square-foot expansion to its MacLeod Lane facility, primarily to convert six of its 52 community care spaces to manor (or nursing) care as well as to build six new nursing care bedrooms and other much-needed facilities. The Co-op is aiming to have the project completed by Dec. 1, 2023.

The expansion was put on hold last year because of major building cost increases. But the Co-op’s board has put in place a plan to cover the first $2 million of the project’s cost and will carry out a major fundraising and donation campaign to cover the $600,000 balance. Among the recognitions that will be provided to top donors will be naming rights for the entire manor and for specific rooms.

