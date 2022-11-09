Renovation committee president Brenda Doyle shows expansion plans to Tignish Seniors Home Care Co-op residents Vienne Arsenault (centre) and Marie Anne Milligan, who has been living at the facility for more than a decade. Submitted photo
Tignish Seniors Home Care Co-operative Ltd. is proceeding with a planned $2.6 million upgrade and 5,000-square-foot expansion to its MacLeod Lane facility, primarily to convert six of its 52 community care spaces to manor (or nursing) care as well as to build six new nursing care bedrooms and other much-needed facilities. The Co-op is aiming to have the project completed by Dec. 1, 2023.
The expansion was put on hold last year because of major building cost increases. But the Co-op’s board has put in place a plan to cover the first $2 million of the project’s cost and will carry out a major fundraising and donation campaign to cover the $600,000 balance. Among the recognitions that will be provided to top donors will be naming rights for the entire manor and for specific rooms.
Members gave their unanimous consent to the proposal during a September members’ meeting. Elected municipal, provincial and federal representatives have also expressed full support for this expansion and introduction of nursing care services in Tignish.
“Our main objective is to retain our seniors in our own community for as long as we can, so that they can continue to live out their golden years among their family, friends and neighbours,” said board president Karen Gallant.
A retired registered nurse who worked tirelessly to get the expansion project moving, Ms Gallant was extremely pleased with the members’ decision to proceed at this time since the project has been in the planning stages since 2019.
She noted that the Government of PEI has already approved the Co-op’s 12 nursing care licenses. These will be officially granted when the Co-op shows its renovated and expanded facilities meet all of the province’s regulations and standards and that sufficient staffing is in place. The board is well aware of staffing challenges in the nursing care industry, but remains confident the Co-op will be able to fill all required positions. In fact, staffing plans are already in motion and the board is working with government to ensure any such challenges are overcome.
Ms Gallant also explained that the project will include purchase and install all necessary equipment and furnishings for all nursing care rooms, upgrade the kitchen, add other common service areas, upgrade the 20-year-old mechanical, electrical and sprinkler systems, provide a separate new entrance for the lounge space and redevelop the remaining property to maximize access and parking.
The project will also ensure that the entire building and property is completely accessible and barrier-free.
Ms Gallant said that local go-getter Brenda Doyle, who has been a firm believer in this project since Day 1, has been named project manager. She’ll be assisted by Edgar Arsenault, who oversaw three expansions (including one to add nursing care rooms) at Le Chez-Nous Co-operative’s community care centre in Wellington.
