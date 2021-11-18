For Kerry Gallant, ensuring his mother Arlene Gallant could stay at the Tignish Seniors Home would mean the world.
“I know that she wouldn’t want to leave the area,” he said. “If she did, it would make it more difficult for us to visit, depending on how far we had to go.”
Mr Gallant was one of the 88 members of the Tignish Seniors Home Care Co-op (TSHCC) on site Nov. 13, when a vote was made on whether or not to grant the co-op’s board of directors authorization to proceed with establishing 12 long-term care beds at the facility. When the time came for the vote, every hand in the room was raised in the affirmative.
Currently, Tignish is the only community in West Prince that doesn’t have a long-term care facility for seniors, while Alberton has long-term care beds at Maplewood Manor, O’Leary has the Margaret Stewart Ellis Home, and Tyne Valley has the Stewart Memorial Home.
Mr Gallant said his mother knows all the staff, along with the majority of residents at the Tignish Seniors Home because she’s from the area. Knowing she’s at the facility gives him and his family peace of mind that she’s being well taken care of, because Ms Gallant usually has family visiting her at least once a day, adding how when they’re not visiting her, she still has other things and activities she can do.
For Brenda Doyle, president of the TSHCC, the move would not only allow seniors of Tignish to remain in their home community, it would also help keep older couples together.
“So many couples have come in since 2002, that came in as a couple, and one or the other had to go elsewhere,” she said. “In my eyes, that’s inhumane. If somebody has been married 60 or 70 years, and they move into a community care facility, and when they get to a certain level and they have to get shipped while the other partner stays? It’s unbelievable.”
Efforts for this project have been in the works since 2018, under the previous Liberal government. There were concerns about what might happen following the election of Premier Dennis King’s minority government, but after keeping up communication with the Province, Ms Gaudet received a call from Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Social Wellness on Sept. 21 informing her the province approved the 12 long-term beds for the facility.
Because the Tignish Seniors Home is a co-op, a vote from its members must take place in order for things like this to fully get underway.
The project must be completed by Jan. 21, 2023. The board of directors already has a space at the facility partially ready, which currently has six beds, each in its own room. The project would see six new rooms built, with the current office turned into a nursing station.
Cost for the new beds won’t be known until February or March when tenders for the project will go out. Once they do, a meeting of the Co-op will be called to discuss costs, blueprints, and what the new long-term care section of the home will look like.
