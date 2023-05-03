Plans continue with the pilot road project with the Tignish Sportsmen Riders Club.
“It’s to give ATV drivers a place to drive, hopefully in the summertime, as well as winter,” said Shawn Allain, past vice-president of the Sportsmen Riders. “The spin-off is for tourism, to try and get people to come to PEI. Our goal is to get people to come here and go from community to community, and have a place to ride legally. From there, maybe go to Wellington and to another set of communities.”
The update was given during the club’s annual general meeting on April 17.
Known as the Off Highway Vehicle Pilot Project, the project is between the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Energy and the PEI ATV Federation to allow use the of select portions of provincial highways to link sections of the Federation`s trail system together.
The department has developed regulations for the project which allow members of the Federation to access selected highways under a restricted permit with a number of terms and conditions to allow for safe travel from one trail to another.
It’s been in the works since 2020, and involves two of the province’s nine ATV clubs, the Evangeline ATV Club, and Quad Trax ATV Club. The Tignish Sportsmen Riders have since submitted their suggested roads to Peter Mellish, executive director of the PEI ATV Federation, and are hoping for approval by this summer.
“The major goal would be to join every community, and link the whole Island,” said Mr Allain. “It’s taking time, so we’ll do a few communities, then a few communities in a different place.”
It’s not just a matter of suggesting which roads to be best suited for the project. A lot of volunteer hours on the part of the ATV clubs have also gone into this, including knocking on doors seeking permission from homeowners, and making sure all land parcel identification numbers are correct to ensure ATV riders are coming out where they’re supposed to be coming out of a wooded trail onto government road.
Mr Allain said every door he’s knocked on so far has been fully supportive of the project.
Larry Waite, past president of the Sportsmen Riders, knows if a resident has a bad experience with an ATV rider, it’s likely the odd bad apple, and like the saying goes, one bad apple spoils the bunch, but it doesn’t mean all ATV drivers are like that.
“Usually, people are 100 per cent behind us,” he said. “I think everybody is starting to see the other side of it, that it’s not your average ATV driver that’s going out there through a farmer’s fields.”
Mr Allain agreed.
“It’s like the same as impaired driving. It’s illegal, but people still do it,” he said. “You don’t call everybody an impaired driver, but the ones that are caught for impaired driving are punished. It would be the same with ATVs. The ones that are the outlaws, or the bandits, or the ones that aren’t involved in any kind of group, they’re going to stray a little further away.”
