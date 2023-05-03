ATV Club

Submitted photo

Plans continue with the pilot road project with the Tignish Sportsmen Riders Club.

“It’s to give ATV drivers a place to drive, hopefully in the summertime, as well as winter,” said Shawn Allain, past vice-president of the Sportsmen Riders. “The spin-off is for tourism, to try and get people to come to PEI. Our goal is to get people to come here and go from community to community, and have a place to ride legally. From there, maybe go to Wellington and to another set of communities.”

