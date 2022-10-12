Allan MacRae

“On Sunday, 28 July 1957, the St. Simon and St. Jude Roman Catholic Church at Tignish, P E Island celebrated the first Mass in its ninety-seven-year history whereby the sermon, delivered by the pastor, Rev. M J Rooney, was over the loud speaker system recently installed by Stewart Smith of Charlottetown. The new lectern pulpit in the Sanctuary, to which the microphone is attached, replaces the ninety-five-year-old Gothic pulpit in the main body of the Church which will be removed and preserved as a relic of historical value.”

“The Guardian,” 30 July 1957.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.