“On Sunday, 28 July 1957, the St. Simon and St. Jude Roman Catholic Church at Tignish, P E Island celebrated the first Mass in its ninety-seven-year history whereby the sermon, delivered by the pastor, Rev. M J Rooney, was over the loud speaker system recently installed by Stewart Smith of Charlottetown. The new lectern pulpit in the Sanctuary, to which the microphone is attached, replaces the ninety-five-year-old Gothic pulpit in the main body of the Church which will be removed and preserved as a relic of historical value.”
“The Guardian,” 30 July 1957.
“In memory of his parents and members of his family who departed from this life in recent years Mr. William D Summer has had a complete loud speaker system, together with a new modern lectern pulpit, installed in the St. Simon and St. Jude Catholic Church at Tignish. The loud speaker itself has been a long felt need by the parishioners of this historic church which is one of the largest in this Province.”
“Built in 1860 this edifice constructed of local brick is completely finished inside and out in Gothic design. It has been kept in constant repair which accounts for its well-preserved condition at the present time. Recently the pastor Rev. M J Rooney had a new floor put in the main body and Sanctuary, and four years ago under the former pastor, the late Rev. John A McDonald, the interior was entirely painted and redecorated. The upcoming centennial celebration to mark the 100 years anniversary of this ancient church will be held in 1960 and already plans are under way to make the occasion a festive one.”
“The donor of the loud speaker system, Mr. Summer, is one of the many successful Islanders in the United States where he has been practising law for many years. He was born at Tignish in 1876 and spent his boyhood there. However, for the last twenty years he has returned to the Island each year to spend the summer months at St. Rock near Tignish, and has taken an active part in the promotion of baseball and other sports in many school districts in West Prince. Outside of his stay here in the summer he devotes the rest of his time to his profession in the State of Texas with headquarters at San Antonio.”
Tignish To Have 25-Bed Hospital,
“The Guardian,” 3 September 1957
“Following favourable reports from all twelve school districts in the Tignish area, it was decided to proceed with plans for a 25-bed hospital at Tignish. Members of the building committee appointed at a meeting during the past weekend are: Hector Buote, Wesley Gallant, J A Arsenault, Leo Dorgan, Mark Gallant, Roy Doucette, John Handrahan, Mrs. Roy Macleod, recording secretary, Mrs. E C Perry, secretary, and Dr. Dubicanac. Additional names are to be added to this committee.”
“Immediate plans of the committee are to arrange for pledge cards and an interview with the proper governmental officials regarding financial grants.”
Sadly, the proposed hospital at Tignish never materialized.
