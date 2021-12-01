When Shirley’s Café first opened in Tignish on Dec. 1, 1991, owner Shirley Harper never imagined the business would continue to be in operation 30 years later.
“I just wanted to start my own business, and this here came on sale,” she said. “Me and my husband (Cletus Harper) talked it over, and we said why don’t we try it and do something with it?”
The café is located on the corner of Church Street and Dalton Avenue, in the same building as the town’s now former Mini Mall. When Shirley’s first opened up it was staffed by Shirley herself, her daughter, Christa Gaudet, and Shirley’s sister, Rosie Waite. Now, the café employs 28 people, including Aurella Richard.
Ms Richard has worked at the café for 20 years. Prior to working at Shirley’s, she worked at the Heritage Inn with Ms Harper’s sister, Elaine Kinch. Knowing Ms Harper was looking to hire someone for the kitchen, Ms Richard let her know she was interested in the position.
“She called me on a Sunday morning, and I was in that corner (of the kitchen) and she said ‘Can you make me a clubhouse (sandwich)?’” recalled Ms Richard. “I said yes, no problem, here it is, and that was it. It’s great working for Shirley, she’s always good to us.”
Along with the café, the business also housed a grocery area, and a laundromat consisting of six washers and six dryers, and two rental apartments were in the downstairs section of the building.
“It wasn’t busy by any means, but it was fairly good, I was satisfied with it,” said Ms Harper. “As we went through the years, it got busier and busier, it was a good location.”
Ms Harper said one of the things she enjoys about running her business is the people. She said if it wasn’t for her staff or her customers, she wouldn’t be doing what she does.
While in the same location, the café has undergone a few changes. Ms Harper said the building was renovated every five years. Gone is the laundromat, in order to create more kitchen space and places for customers to sit down for a meal, as the café offers a full menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The apartments are no longer there either. In their place is a Shirley’s Mart, a dollar store that sells both everyday and seasonal items.
Shirley’s Café has faced challenges over the years, mainly because of renovations, but as with many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic brought its own challenges.
“The first two months it hurt us, but after that it started picking up,” said Ms Harper. “Now, the takeout really is busier than having the tables down, but I hope that I’ll get the tables down. Not right soon because it’s starting again. Every time I think about taking the tables down, something turns up.”
Ms Harper hopes to remain at the business for at least another 10 years. When she does step down from running the café, she’d like to keep the business in the family, as her daughter Christa is already integrating into the business.
“She’s helping me a lot now,” said Ms Harper. “She’s helping with the bookwork, and she does all the schedules and things like that. It really helps, thank god I have her.”
