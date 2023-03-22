The issue of clearing sidewalks was brought up at Tignish’s council meeting on March 13.
Mayor Allan McInnis said he was made aware of recent complaints on social media about the town not clearing sidewalks of snow.
He said the majority of the complaints appear to come from individuals who live outside the community.
Mr McInnis said he would like to offer snow removal and the clearing of sidewalks, but he knows the town can’t afford such a service because they don’t have the tax base.
To buy a new machine for snow removal would cost the town around $180,000, said the mayor, adding buying a secondhand machine really isn’t an option either.
“I have no problem, personally myself, cleaning the sidewalks if people agree to raise taxes to make extra money for extra work in the community,” he said.
Mr McInnis said if members of the public do want the sidewalks cleared, they should approach members of council before the end of March.
“In April we will have a new budget and if we don’t put anything in the budget to clean the sidewalks we won’t be doing any cleaning in 2023,” he said.
Mr McInnis said he has no problem with organizing a public meeting to discuss the issue if that is something people want.
However, he added while those who live outside the community could attend such a meeting, the only ones he’ll listen to are those who pay taxes in Tignish.
“It wouldn’t be fair to the tax payers of Tignish for somebody outside our community to make decisions for them,” said the mayor.
Mr McInnis said he won’t bring up the issue of clearing sidewalks again unless council is approached by members of the public who wish to discuss the matter.
