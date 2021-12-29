The Town of Tignish has a couple of new signs for their community.
One sign is for Bicentennial Park and outlines the rules of the park, while the other is a new welcome sign for the town.
The Bicentennial sign will be installed on the washroom building near the entrance to the park.
“We have a beautiful park and our employees and our councillors are doing a great job looking after it, but some people should respect it a little better than have been, most of them are respecting it, but there’s the odd one who don’t,” said Mayor Allan McInnis at the town’s monthly meeting on Dec. 13.
The park sign will be installed immediately, while the new welcome sign will go up in the spring.
“There’s no sense trying to dig post holes this time of the year,” said Judy Morrissey Richard, who took on the task of getting the signs for the town.
Designed by Blain Buchanan Signs in O’Leary, both Mayor McInnis and Councillor Angel Murphy agreed the new signs were really nice.
“I really like the colour we ended up going with because I find it really pops,” said Ms Morrissey Richard of the new welcome sign.
That sign will replace the one seen coming into the town from the west end of Church Street, which was removed earlier in the year because it was rotten.
Ms Morrissey Richard asked council if they could plan to budget in the next fiscal year for three additional welcome signs. These will replace already existing ones at the end of Dalton Avenue, across from the PEI Liquor Store on Church Street and at the entrance to the town on Route 2.
“I just want to budget for three more signs, so that they’re all the same,” explained Ms Morrissey Richard.
The already purchased signs cost around $200 each plus tax. The additional signs would cost somewhere around $600 if approved.
