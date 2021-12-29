Tignish council has decided to wait until the province wide municipal elections next November to fill the councillor seat left vacant by Debbie Fennessey when she resigned in May.
A by-election was supposed to take place on Nov. 29, with nominations originally opening on Nov. 3 and were supposed to close on Nov. 12. However, when no one stepped forward to nominate themselves by that date, the nomination process was extended to Nov. 19. Again no one submitted nomination forms.
Mayor Allan McInnis said he was initially disappointed no one put their name forward to run in the election, but he kept hearing the same thing from residents.
“I don’t know if it had anything to do with COVID or people’s schedules are just too busy and they think they just don’t have the time to come to a meeting or something, but I’m just going by what they told me, which is you guys are doing a great job,” he told council during their monthly meeting on Dec. 13.
With no one offering to run in the election, the town reached out to the Department of Municipal Affairs on next steps.
The department offered two options. Request an extension and then wait until the next general municipal elections in November 2022, leaving the councillor seat open and run the council as is with five people plus the mayor. Or continue to look and request a ministerial appointment, which would mean council could ask someone to step in as a councillor and, if they agreed, council would then send a request to the minister to appoint the individual.
Both options require the town writing a letter of request to Municipal Affairs for approval.
Mayor Allan McInnis recommended council wait until the elections next November, but final decision was up to the councillors.
Councillor Angel Murphy made a motion that the town doesn’t ask the province to appoint somebody and continue to operate with the council they have now until the general election next November.
The motion was second by Judy Morrissey Richard and was passed by council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.