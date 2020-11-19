A new physician will be joining the health care team in Tignish by February 2021.
Dr. Peter Entwistle will begin his full time practice at the Tignish Health Centre, taking over the practice of the town’s former family physician, Dr. Declan Fox, who retired October 2019.
“This is wonderful news for the people of Tignish and surrounding areas. The Tignish Health Centre is very happy to welcome a full-time family physician, Dr Entwhistle along with his wife Anne to take over the practice at the Centre,” said Wendy Arsenault, manager of the Tignish Health Center in a press release issued Thursday afternoon. “This could not have been possible without great teamwork done by our board of directors, the West Prince team, Recruitment and Retention and Health PEI. We would also like to thank our MLA Hal Perry and Mayor Allan McInnis who always advocated for our great Health Centre.”
According to the release, Dr. Entwistle has a passion for providing innovative, patient-focused, team-based health care and says he is grateful to have the opportunity to work within an environment that embraces true health care principles and values. He joins the PEI health care team from his current role in Oliver, British Columbia. His wife Anne will also join the team at the Tignish Health Centre as a licensed practical nurse (LPN).
“When we visited PEI last year we kept hearing about the Tignish Co-operative and style of practice that had been developed by the community, Dr Fox and the health care team,” said Dr. Entwistle. “We had intended to do provide locum support in PEI last Christmas, but commitments didn’t allow us to. Now we have the opportunity to work and enjoy life in the community of Tignish and we are both looking forward to coming and participating.”
Recruitment and Retention, Health PEI and the Tignish Health Centre have worked collaboratively to recruit a physician to the Tignish area and have ensured continued coverage in the interim.
“I am extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Entwistle, with his extensive knowledge and expertise, to the health care team here in Prince Edward Island. I know the residents of Tignish will be very pleased to welcome him to their community and be under his care. I also want to thank Dr. Fox for his dedication to the residents of Tignish since 2014 and for further offering locum support both on site and virtually.” said Health and Wellness Minister James Aylward in the release.
Other physicians and nurse practitioners (NPs) have also offered locum support (on site and virtually) since Dr. Fox’s retirement. In addition, a temporary NP was hired in March 2020, and a permanent full time NP position has now been posted.
