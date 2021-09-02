The Town of Tignish is under a boil water advisory following an emergency with their main water line on Thursday.
A notice from the town’s CAO was posted to social media around 8 am on Sept 2 informing residents the community’s water had been shut off as a result of the incident.
An updated notice was posted Thursday afternoon saying the town’s maintenance department was working on the water system, which was expected to be up and running by 5 pm.
In the same notice, residents were advised the town was on a boil water order effective immediately.
“Notices will be delivered to each business and household on the boil water advisory precautions that all system users must follow,” said the post.
“They are in the process of fixing it right now, but to make sure nobody gets sick or anything from tainted water, what we’re doing is exactly what they told us to do from Charlottetown and we have to put a boil water order in until we get a clean bill of health from water the test,” said Tignish Mayor Allan McInnis.
According to the mayor, a burst water pipe Thursday morning caused the problem.
“We don’t know exactly what happened yet, but as far as I know there was a pipe on the main line that let go and flooded the pump house,” he said.
The mayor said the town's pump house received little damage.
“Just when the hose came off, it floored the lower half of the pump house where the (water) tanks are,” he said. “We took the tanks out and we’re waiting for bigger tanks from Nova Scotia (to arrive), but we’re putting smaller water tanks in right now to get the system up and running for the community.”
Mr McInnis said the boil water advisory will remain in place until the town receives two consecutive sets of clear samples indicating the water is safe for consumption.
“It’s just a precaution to make sure we don’t have any bacteria in the lines,” he said.
Mr McInnis said the town is distributing water to each household and staff will be going door to door with information about how to proceed during a boil water advisory.
“Hopefully that will be done this afternoon and will let every resident in the community know what is going on,” said the mayor.
