Eleanor Perry and Hal Perry were among the residents of Tignish to take part in the walk to support Family Violence Prevention Week on May 15 at the Tignish Shore Boardwalk. Jillian Trainor photo

Karen MacCarville thanked everyone who came out for the walk in support of Family Violence Prevention Week on May 15.

Taking place at the Tignish Shore boardwalk, the event saw over 60 people taking part in the walk.

Over 60 people attended this year’s walk in support of Family Violence Prevention Week in Tignish. When the walk first took place last year, roughly 30 people attended. The hope is numbers will once again double when Family Violence Prevention Services hosts the walk next year. Jillian Trainor photo

