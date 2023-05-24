Karen MacCarville thanked everyone who came out for the walk in support of Family Violence Prevention Week on May 15.
Taking place at the Tignish Shore boardwalk, the event saw over 60 people taking part in the walk.
“This year’s theme for Family Violence Prevention Week is ‘Healing communities’,” said the Community Outreach Coordinator for East and West Prince offices of PEI Family Violence Prevention Services. “I ask you all that while you walk tonight, you take the time to reflect on the victims and survivors of family violence, and consider what you could do to help the healing of a domestic violence cases in your community.”
This was the second annual walk for Family Violence Prevention in Tignish, which doubled in attendance from its inaugural event. Ms MacCarville said that meant a lot.
“I think family violence is something that has touched all of us in some way, shape, or form, whether it’s through a friend, or through a family member, or whoever it might be,” she said. “It’s something that does touch us all, and it was really lovely to see the support of the community here in Tignish tonight.”
Ms MacCarville said there are opportunities to support family violence prevention outside of events like these, including donating to shelters like Anderson House in Charlottetown, to Family Violence Prevention Services, or even contact the organization about volunteer opportunities.
Two of the walkers taking part were Sin and Severin Proud. The couple said they take any opportunity they can to support events in the community.
“Bringing things in the light is the best way to get rid of them,” said Mr Proud. “If you just sit there and not talk about anything, then it’s just going to continue on.”
Ms Proud agreed.
“A sense of community is important,” she said. “I’ve never experienced any kind of violence myself, but I know others that have. The stigma means you don’t say anything, you don’t talk, and it needs to be talked about. They don’t need to feel like they have nowhere to go and no one to talk to.”
Ms MacCarville hopes events like this helps people realize anyone can be impacted by family violence.
“It doesn’t matter how much money you make, it doesn’t matter where you live or what you do for a living,” she said. “Abuse is something that can affect anyone, it doesn’t matter the demographic. I hope they know that there’s help in their community, and there’s support in their communities, and not just me. There’s many people in the community who are there to support.”
