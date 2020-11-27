When Tignish won two awards from this year’s Communities in Bloom (CIB) competition a member of the local committee was generally shocked.
“You’re competing against other communities,” said Judy Morrissey Richard, who is also a councillor for the town. “There was 60 something communities across Canada competing this year... This year it wasn’t based on the size. You were competing against everybody.”
The award ceremony was held online the Thursday before the Thanksgiving weekend and Ms Morrissey Richard is very pleased with how well the town did.
“All you have to do is look at the pictures we submitted,” she said. “Pictures speak a thousand words. The pictures that we submitted spoke a thousand words. Our community and surrounding area is beautiful.”
Tignish won gold in the Class of Champions for the small category in 2017 and began competing in the international category afterwards. However, due to the pandemic, Communities in Bloom Canada organized a national special edition for this year’s competition. The 2020 Outstanding Achievement Awards saw Tignish competing against communities all across Canada. Again, because of the pandemic, judges couldn’t visit the town. Instead, all participants had to rely on their profile books, which is submitted every year, but usually goes hand-in-hand with the in-person judging.
There were 14 categories this year, with Tignish submitting entries into six of them. The town won in the categories of Heritage Conservation and Community Appearance, sharing the latter with Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.
“With each category we had to submit pictures, information... There was a lot of supporting material that had to be sent with it,” said Ms Morrissey Richard.
Heritage Conservation has been a category Ms Morrissey Richard has wanted the town to win for many years. In previous years, the committee focused on St Simon and St Jude Church, the preservation of the Louis Mitchell organ at the church and the Tignish Heritage Inn.
However, last year, the CIB judges encouraged the committee to start including natural heritage sites like the Black Marsh Trail in North Cape in their submissions.
“It’s not within the boundaries of Tignish, but they said its part of Tignish,” explained Ms Morrissey Richard. “Tignish Shore and the boardwalk, Skinners Pond and the beautiful boardwalk that goes up the dunes there, and those are the things they wanted us to focus on.”
Also when Ms Morrissey Richard sat on the webinar that talked about heritage conservation, it was explained that communities shouldn’t just focus on the cultural or structural history, but also consider natural history.
“It’s a board picture and I never thought of the natural,” she said. “Every time I tried to sell the community heritage wise, I just thought the buildings, and the organ and the church. That’s just how I would sell it.”
This year’s submission included the Black Marsh Trail and other natural sites like the boardwalk at Tignish Shore.
Ms Morrissey Richard said she found Communities in Bloom really interesting this year because the organization offered multiple webinars.
“I learned a lot from the webinars,” she said. “I learned a lot about how to put the profile book together better for your judges. I learned a lot for the submissions for all the different categories that we entered into and really how to showcase your community without the judges being able to be here. I feel it made us have a stronger application to the Communities in Bloom program.”
For the Community Appearance category, the town was judged on an overall tidiness effort.
“Usually we do a great big clean-up for the town,” said Ms Morrissey Richard. “We would put it out there on the May long weekend we’re doing a community clean up, so people would come and get their garbage bags and they go and clean and we’re do a big thing at the park and have a barbecue afterwards, but we couldn’t do that this year.”
However, the town was approached by individuals who were avid walkers and volunteered to pick up garbage during their walks if the town provided the bags.
“So people went out on their own and cleaned up the community,” said Ms Morrissey Richard. “I thought that was really nice.”
Ms Morrissey Richard also praised fellow CIB committee member Jamie McHugh, the town staff, including summer students, for keeping the town ‘spotless’ all summer. Ms McHugh has even started a project to revamp the Pump Gardens at the end of Phillips Street.
“With a focus to maybe creating a historical garden where we could showcase something to do with the fishing industry and the fox industry, which is how our community started,” explained Ms Morrissey Richard. “We will be working on that over the winter to have ready for the spring.”
Ms Morrissey Richard said since Tignish has joined Communities in Bloom, residents have taken such pride in their properties.
“You can’t take a drive around this community and find any property that is not nice and neat and tidy and clean,” she said.
Ms Morrissey Richard said she would recommend any community that can afford to do so to get involved in Communities in Bloom.
“People from the outside coming in can paint a different picture for you,” she said.
