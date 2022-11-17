Majorie Jeffery

Majorie Jeffery holds a photo of her nine children, through whom she has 34 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren, some whom are pictured behind her. Ms Jeffery said placing their photos with the picture of Jesus is her way of protecting them and keeping them safe. Altogether, Ms Jeffery has a total of 104 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Jillian Trainor photo

When Marjorie Jeffery and her family originally tallied up the number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren she had during the annual Christmas gathering in 2021, the grand total was a whopping 98, a number that has since increased to 104.

“We knew there was a lot because whenever we get together at the (Tignish) Heritage Inn, there’s always been over 100 that would go,” said her daughter, Wanda Gaudet. “Sometimes there would be cousins that would come in because people just like gravitating there when we’re all there. So, we knew there was a lot, we just never sat down and added.”

