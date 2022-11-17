Majorie Jeffery holds a photo of her nine children, through whom she has 34 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren, some whom are pictured behind her. Ms Jeffery said placing their photos with the picture of Jesus is her way of protecting them and keeping them safe. Altogether, Ms Jeffery has a total of 104 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Jillian Trainor photo
When Marjorie Jeffery and her family originally tallied up the number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren she had during the annual Christmas gathering in 2021, the grand total was a whopping 98, a number that has since increased to 104.
“We knew there was a lot because whenever we get together at the (Tignish) Heritage Inn, there’s always been over 100 that would go,” said her daughter, Wanda Gaudet. “Sometimes there would be cousins that would come in because people just like gravitating there when we’re all there. So, we knew there was a lot, we just never sat down and added.”
Through her nine children Ms Jeffery has 34 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. Most of her grandchildren live in West Prince, although there are some who live in other parts of PEI, including North Tryon, Charlottetown, and Stratford.
Ms Jeffery sees almost all of them at least twice a year during a yearly party in July and at the annual Christmas gathering that takes place the weekend before Christmas day.
“We rent out the Heritage Inn for Christmas so we’d be all there except one granddaughter that’s out west,” said Ms Jeffery. “Most of them come there and we spend Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it’s great.”
Unfortunately, some of the Jeffery family have passed away, including her husband Albert, her son Troy, and granddaughter Tracy, who was diagnosed with cancer as a young teen and lived to her early thirties.
During the annual Christmas gathering, the family lights candles in acknowledgement of all three and a poem describing each of them is read out loud.
With so many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, one would think keeping track of everyone’s name might be a challenge, but Ms Jeffery said that’s not the case at all because she sees them so often. Some of them even live right next door to her in Christopher Cross.
While talking about the five new members of the family born this year, Ms Jeffery and Ms Gaudet laughed when recalling how there was almost a match on who would birth baby 100 and baby 101.
“My youngest daughter, and Wyatt’s daughter both were pregnant the same time both due the same day,” said Ms Gaudet. “Both went in three weeks early and have the baby the same day, the sixth of July.”
Her brother’s daughter ended up having her baby in the morning and her daughter had hers around five in the evening.
With such a large family, one would expect that not everybody will get along, but that’s not the case with the Jeffery clan.
“Some families, they get cross at them and they don’t talk to each other for years,” said Ms Gaudet. “We don’t get mad at each other, and if somebody does something that upsets them, you say ‘That upset me’ or whatever, and it doesn’t happen any more, and you just move on. There’s none of this grudging and all of that stuff.”
Ms Gaudet said she doesn’t know of many people in this day and age who have a family this large. She noted how Ms Jeffery recently turned 81, and that she’s still young yet.
For Ms Jeffery, knowing she has such a large family and can see so many of them on a regular basis is an absolute joy.
“When you look at each one, and you go through the families and look at the children, it’s wonderful,” she said.
