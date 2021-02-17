The planning board committee for Tignish have been tasked with coming up with a recommendation to council on how to amend the town’s bylaws when it comes to modular homes.
But finding the right terminology to amend the bylaw hasn’t been easy.
Debbie Fennessey, the town councillor who chair’s the board, has been scouring the Internet, researching other jurisdictions, to see if other places have done something similar but with no luck.
“Everything is the same, it’s mobile homes, but if you look at their bylaws, they’re all 10, 11, 12 years old,” she said. “Nobody’s got any updated bylaws.”
Modular homes consist of several components that are built in a factory setting and then assembled on-site to create a new home. A mobile home is a prefabricated structure, built in a factory on a permanently attached chassis before being transported to a site.
Currently, Tignish’s bylaws don’t allow for mobile homes to be set-up within the town limits. Nor is there anything in the bylaws about modular homes. But in recent months, the town has received requests from people wanting to build modular homes, prompting council to look at amending their bylaws and set up guidelines around modular homes being built in Tignish.
Mayor Allan McInnis asked Coun. Fennessey at the town’s council meeting on Feb. 8 on what was the hold up with the board’s recommendation.
“Why didn’t you have some information, because I thought we would have enough to make a decision here tonight and look after the bylaws for modular homes,” he asked her.
The mayor said he’s aware of at least five people who want to construct modular homes in the town.
“I know and I’m looking online to see if I can find something that would be suitable for us, but I can’t find anything, so we’re just going to have to come up with something,” explained Ms Fennessey. “There’s seven places I’ve checked, and it’s not just PEI, it’s the Maritimes and out west, trying to find something we could follow and I can’t find anything.”
The mayor said the planning board should have something for council to consider at their next monthly meeting in March.
“So we can get on this, so if someone decides they want to put a modular home in the town, we have it ready for the spring,” he said. “We want to build up the community as much as we can and that’s what all this is about. We have to get this here established now.”
