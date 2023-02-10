Time Capsule

Arlean Gallant (centre) holds a two dollar bill and a Toonie while her daughter Helen LeClair (right) holds a copy of a local newspaper from August 1996. These are just some items included in a time capsule that was recently opened after 25 years. The capsule was created to mark the 75th anniversary of the Tignish branch of the CWL, which both women are members, with Ms Gallant president back in 1996 when the capsule was made. Fellow CWL member, Lawreen Handrahan (left), is working on a new time capsule that will be open in another 25 years. Melissa Heald photo

In 1996, Arlean Gallant was the branch president of the Tignish Catholic Women’s League (CWL), which serves the parish of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church.

That August, the branch celebrated its 75th anniversary. As a way to mark the occasion and prepare for when the branch would celebrate its 100th anniversary, a time capsule was created.

