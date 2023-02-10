Arlean Gallant (centre) holds a two dollar bill and a Toonie while her daughter Helen LeClair (right) holds a copy of a local newspaper from August 1996. These are just some items included in a time capsule that was recently opened after 25 years. The capsule was created to mark the 75th anniversary of the Tignish branch of the CWL, which both women are members, with Ms Gallant president back in 1996 when the capsule was made. Fellow CWL member, Lawreen Handrahan (left), is working on a new time capsule that will be open in another 25 years. Melissa Heald photo
In 1996, Arlean Gallant was the branch president of the Tignish Catholic Women’s League (CWL), which serves the parish of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church.
That August, the branch celebrated its 75th anniversary. As a way to mark the occasion and prepare for when the branch would celebrate its 100th anniversary, a time capsule was created.
Ms Gallant, who currently resides at the Tignish Senior Home, said creating a time capsule was something she always wanted to try.
“It was an inkling in the back of mind that I would like to do that sometime,” she said.
The capsule included issues of local newspapers, a napkin from the branch’s 75th anniversary celebration meal, a pamphlet on the church’s pipe organ, a church bulletin, a handwritten note by Ms Gallant highlighting the branch’s anniversary celebration and more.
Ms Gallant also included a $2 bill, which Canada stopped printing in 1996 and replaced with a coin.
The capsule, not to be opened again until 2021, was then stored in a large envelope and kept in a safe at the priest house.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the branch couldn’t celebrate its 100th anniversary until 2022 and the time capsule was only opened last fall.
Looking through the items has turned out to be quite a walk down memory lane for Ms Gallant, sparking good stories and memories.
“It was a great way to meet the other women of the parish,” she said of being a member of the CWL. “It was probably the only connection I had with the other women in the parish. I enjoyed it very much.”
Ms Gallant once lived on a farm in Nail Pond and is the mother of 10 children. She picked both Irish moss and blueberries by hand and once worked for Statistics Canada. She now has 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchlidren.
Ms Gallant’s daughter, Helen LeClair, now a member of the CWL herself, said the women of her mother’s generation were very active in the organization.
“At that time, the women really didn’t have any other outings,” she said. “They worked hard at home and when they volunteered, it was a lot of work, but they had so much fun together, they enjoyed that outing.”
Some of those members now live at the senior’s home with Ms Gallant and they’ve discussed the time capsule, allowing them the opportunity to remember other members who have passed away.
Ms LeClair said the women catered a lot, mostly for weddings and some church functions.
“She would put a 25-pound turkey in at home before she went to bed to get up early in the morning to get it to set so she could carve it and bring it in,” said Ms LeClair.
Ms LeClair admires that.
“They did everything at home, plus they did this,” she said. “It was just amazing how much got done.”
CWL member Lawreen Handrahan is working on creating a new time capsule to be stored away and remain sealed until 2046.
“This one will be opened on our 125 anniversary,” said Ms Handrahan.
This capsule will include a write-up on the CWL’s activities over the past 100 years, minutes from the CWL provincial council, which recently celebrated 100 years, a parish bulletin, photos from when members received 50 and 60 year service pins, copies of local newspapers, a clipping about the passing of Pope Benedict XVI, a write-up on the pandemic and a few other odds and ends.
“It was hard to decide what should go into it - what would be of interest,” admitted Ms Handrahan.
