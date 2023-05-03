The coronation of King Charles III is set to take place in a few days, but after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it feels like the time of the British monarchy is coming to an end, at least in terms of popularity.
How many times in the lead-up to his coronation have there been reports of artists declining to take part in his coronation party following the event? How many people, in the UK, Canada, and elsewhere, actually plan on watching the coronation?
According to a new poll from Research Co, fewer Canadians would prefer our country continue on under the monarchy. In Atlantic Canada, for example, on 24 per cent of those polled would prefer the continuation of the monarchy, and only 32 per cent of Canadians had a favourable opinion of King Charles III.
If this reporter had been asked two years ago if I were for or against keeping the ruler of the British throne as Canada’s head of state, the answer likely would have been for keeping it, though mainly for sentimental reasons. Now, though? That sentimentality is more or less gone, and it feels like it wouldn’t be the worst thing if we were to step out from under the shadow of the monarchy.
It’s not just the passing of the Queen that caused this shift in opinion. Over the years, the rose coloured glasses of how the world sees the monarchy have started coming off. There’s more acknowledgment of the harm caused to other countries under colonial rule. A piece from the UK paper The Guardian recently published a document, previously unseen, detailing the 1689 transfer of £1,000 of shares in the slave-trading Royal African Company to King William III, from Edward Colston, the company’s deputy governor. Yes, it was over 300 years ago, but it’s only the most recently detailed occurrence, and there are similar examples through the years to be found.
However, wanting something done and actually getting it done are two different things. If Canada were to sever its ties to the monarchy and become a republic, an agreement between the House of Commons, the Senate, and all 10 provinces (but none of the territories for some reason) is required. It’s knows as “amendment by unanimous consent” outlined in Section 41 of the 1982 Constitution Act, enacted by the government of then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.