Jillian Trainor

October is ADHD Awareness Month. Short for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, it’s one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood, but it’s something that people will deal with their entire life.

In recent years there have been growing calls to have the disorder renamed because a lot of people feel the name itself is misleading. It’s not about attention or hyperactivity, the disorder itself deals with brain chemistry and a lack of, or inefficient neurotransmitters that allows the brain to function and operate properly, meaning different parts of an ADHD brains have a harder time communicating and coordinating together to help get things done.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.