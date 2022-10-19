October is ADHD Awareness Month. Short for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, it’s one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood, but it’s something that people will deal with their entire life.
In recent years there have been growing calls to have the disorder renamed because a lot of people feel the name itself is misleading. It’s not about attention or hyperactivity, the disorder itself deals with brain chemistry and a lack of, or inefficient neurotransmitters that allows the brain to function and operate properly, meaning different parts of an ADHD brains have a harder time communicating and coordinating together to help get things done.
Executive Function Disorder, or something similar, would probably be a better term because it better describes the issues people with ADHD have difficulty dealing with, and unfortunately they underpin aspects of all day-to-day life. This includes regulating emotional responses to situations; self-monitoring and regulating our actions and behaviour; initiating, organizing, prioritizing and planning; focusing, sustaining and shifting attention; holding information in our minds as we work with it; and dealing with energy levels, sustaining effort, and processing speed.
Say, for example, the brain is a car engine. With an ADHD brain, instead of the engine turning over so it can start a task, it just stalls, and accomplishing that task gets delayed for however long it takes until the engine actually does turn over.
All of this takes its toll, and people with ADHD wind up overexerting themselves to meet expectations set by themselves and others. But even when trying their hardest it can sometimes seem like they’re only doing the bare minimum instead of reaching full potential.
ADHD has been renamed several times over the years, including Clumsy Child Syndrome, Hyperactive Child Syndrome, Hyper-excitability Syndrome, Hyper-kinetic Impulse Disorder, Hyper-kinetic reaction of childhood, Minimal Brain Dysfunction, and Organic Brain Disease. The disorder has been known as ADHD since 1987, divided into three subtypes of inattentive type, hyperactive/impulsive type, and combined type.
Yes, the term ADHD has been in our lexicon for over 30 years, but if the name could be changed once (or multiple times), it can be changed again.
