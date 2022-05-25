A 3,000 year old signet ring from Greece was recently returned to the country after it was stolen from Rhodes, an Aegean island, during the Second World War. It was returned willingly and with full cooperation from the Swedish museum where it had resided for decades.
Officials said it was obvious the ring should be returned because it’s of very great cultural and historical for Greece, and honestly, more museums and foundations should have this view point.
This isn’t a new topic of discussion. Over the years there have been talks about museums returning artifacts and antiquities to their home countries, because a lot of them, particularly in British museums, were acquired during colonial times, during conflicts or periods of colonial rule over other countries.
In 2019, the Manchester Museum announced its plan to return thousands of Aboriginal artifacts that were taken from Australia over 100 years ago. These items range from ornaments, slippers, musical instruments, to ceremonial artifacts.
Some museums are, unfortunately, holding out. The British Museum in London has continually refused to return 700 of the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, despite repeated requests from the Nigerian government. These bronzes are a group of several thousand metal plaques and sculptures that decorated the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin, in what is now Nigeria. And, the Egyptian government continues to demand the return of the Rosetta Stone, yet to this day it also remains in London.
There are some who question how these museums would do without these artifacts in their collections, but they don’t necessarily have be without them forever. For years, governments have loaned out artifacts and antiques for travelling displays, and as technology continues to improve, so does the opportunity to create 3D copies of these items so they can be displayed anywhere in the world.
These copies can be touched and handled by visitors, and they can be customized in material, size, and shape. What’s really fascinating about this is the fact that it doesn’t matter if the artifact in question still exists. If there is a digital copy of it, it can be recreated.
Covering the Resiliency Day in Lennox Island last year, one of the elders leading the ceremonies throughout the day used a rattle that was made from the body of a turtle. When speaking with Chief Darlene Bernard, she explained that was one of the first times the rattle had been used in quite some time, because Indigenous people had to hide important historical or ceremonial items to keep them from being stolen. Who knows what would have happened to that and other items had it not been hidden?
