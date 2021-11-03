High inflation, increases in housing, grocery and fuel costs, on top of supply chain issues and a never-ending global pandemic, are all impacting the cost of living across the country and right here on PEI.
A recent report from the Food Banks Of Canada indicates the serious nature of this moment as people continue to struggle through the ongoing economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the report, HungerCount 2021, 1.3 million Canadians visited food banks in March 2021, a 20.3 per cent increase compared to March 2019, which is the sharpest rise since the 2008 economic recession.
Inflation rates have reached a 20-year high in Canada. PEI has the highest in the country at 6.3 per cent.
Canadians and Islanders alike struggle with food insecurity, which has only gotten worse due to the pandemic. There are people who are living from paycheque to paycheque who are forced to make sacrifices in order to feed themselves and their families. Unfortunately, food banks here on the Island haven’t been spared, also seeing increase demand, while at the same time experiencing a decrease in donations. Islanders are generous people, but if donations are down that can only mean there are many who are struggling right now.
Supply chain problems and increased grocery prices are also contributing to bare shelves as food banks struggle to purchase much needed supplies.
On a Compass segment last week, food banks in Charlottetown and Crapaud both reported donations were down. The Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank in Montague is also facing short supplies and increasing demand. But the food bank in West Prince, the Caring Cupboard, which has depots in Tignish, Alberton, Bloomfield and Tyne Valley, reported they are doing OK thanks to generous donations.
That news isn’t surprising. While no one wants to see any food banks struggling, knowing, at least for now, the food bank in West Prince is holding steady only demonstrates the generosity of the West Prince community.
With so many struggling, it can be difficult for people to put the needs of others before their own. However, these difficult times are not going to end any time soon, so if you have the means to do so, please consider making a donation to a local food bank.
Every little bit helps. Also consider organizing a food drive at your place of work, school or with your community group.
Yes, times are tough, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop caring about one another. With the holiday season approaching, let’s find ways to help one another, especially for those who are really struggling.
