With September fast approaching comes fall, ending vacations, school and a return to a schedule. This is always a time when many people take a look at their activity and fitness regime and sometimes amp it up a bit.
Summer barbecues and typical summer food and beverage can put a few pounds on someone who struggles to maintain a healthy weight, but its not hard to get back to where you want to be. Here are some tips to get you there fast.
Increased activity that speeds up the metabolism, the right choices in foods and consistency are three of the main factors. While any activity is good, there are some that are better that others when it comes to changing the speed at which your body burns calories. Hit the gym and get on a well put together effective resistance training program that works all the major muscles in the body. With the immense variety of equipment available today and the endless exercises a good trainer can come up with a routine that you will enjoy and that suits your current level of fitness.
When you take a look at your nutrition you don’t have to diet, but too much of the wrong types of foods with halt your progress to shedding pounds. Start off by making the common sense replacements. Replace soft drinks and sugary juices with skim milk, water and low carbohydrate protein shakes. Replace fatty meats, poultry and fish with better cuts and preparation methods. Learn the basics about proteins, carbohydrates and fats and consume more fibrous and complex carbohydrates and less simple processed ones. These changes alone are probably all it will take for most people to get results stemming from food intake.
Be consistent. You don’t have to live in the gym or watch every bit of food you consume, but you do have to put forth the effort. Hit the gym three days a week. Challenge yourself and put forth the effort for an hour each time. Train progressively and stay at it. Training produces results. Ceasing to train reverses those results so train hard and enjoy the challenge. Be consistent with your nutrition. Eat clean eighty percent of the time and have the odd treat or junk day, but the majority of what you eat should be taking you in the direction of your fitness goals.
