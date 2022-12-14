It’s just about the holiday season again and with all the good things that come with it there is also the annual weight gain for many people. That holiday five to ten pounds that magically appears in two short weeks. What happened?? Too much turkey is a common answer, but ironically that is one of the best things you can eat.
Far better to blame the radical change we have in our lifestyle or habits for those two short weeks. If you make that gain every holiday season, make this the year to hold your own over the two weeks.
Here are some tips to keep that weight in check while still enjoying the holidays. Yes, the biggie is what you eat. Do not use the holidays as an excuse to eat whatever you want if you gain weight easily. Be selective while still enjoying some of the holiday foods. One of the biggest culprits is the chocolates. If you take all the sugar and fat out of a chocolate there is not too much left. Go for the other Christmas treats - the mandarins, the five star apples, big oranges, Christmas nuts or even a few of the hard candy are a better choice than the chocolates.
Lots of staff and family parties to attend and with these can come a lot of junk foods. If you know beforehand what is going to be there for food and it’s all going to be junk, have a small meal before you leave home. This way you can eat a bit at the party, but you will not be starved and fill up on the junk. Usually though there will be enough variety where you can eat good. You just have to make the right choices.
What you drink is just as important too. A lot of high sugar drinks out there and coolers are the worst. Yes, they have a label on them listing the amount of sugar. Read your labels and choose the lower sugar ones. The caloric counts on beers vary too. If you use a cola for a mix with hard liquor use a zero calorie one. This means no sugar. All the little changes can add up for you.
Ahhh, Christmas dinner, Load the plate up if you like. Make your plate look like this. Even amounts of turkey and potato. Go for the white turkey meat. Lots of veggies as long as they are not basted in butter. Go easy on the gravy and dressing and enjoy a bit of the cranberry sauce. For the dinner leftovers all week just do the same thing and oh watch the desserts.
Now after that big dinner do not head for the couch. The holidays can also be a time of a lot of doing nothing. Try and be active. If there are kids around engage them in some active games. This will keep you moving too. During your holidays go for a few walks, skates, ski’s, workouts. Anything that involves activity is good.
If you are eating a few extra calories over the holidays you will have to burn off a few extra calories too. The more you eat, the more you have to move! Look at the holidays as a time of active relaxation rather than passive. As a gym owner, the holidays are a great time of year. All those extra pounds mean many New Years resolutions involving weight loss and a lot of new gym members! Even if you do not need to lose the holiday five pounds in January we would still like to see you at the gym with a New Years resolution - just for the health of it!
