A January drinking trend has been rising in popularity since its inception a decade ago.
Known as Dry January, the goal is to abstain from drinking alcohol for the month of January as a way to try and improve a person’s health. In its first year, 4,000 people signed up to take part, with over 130,000 taking part last year.
Originating in the UK, it’s now an international challenge, with people across the world taking part.
Drinking is a big part of western culture, especially during the holidays, so the choice to take part in the challenge is understandable, but apparently there are also health benefits to it. Dr Gautam Mehta, a Senior Lecturer at the UCL (University College of London) Institute for Liver and Digestive Health co-authored a on the benefits of Dry January, noting that in healthy individuals drinking at moderate to high levels, a month off alcohol does lead to tangible health benefits by the end of the month.
That being said, the authors don’t know how long these benefits last, or whether they translate to long-term improvements in health, and while abstaining from alcohol for a period of time could be helpful, cutting back over the year is important too.
Taking part in Dry January isn’t for everyone. People who are physically or psychologically dependent on alcohol are advised to speak with a healthcare professional before taking part because the sudden stop might cause withdrawal effects, which can be severe.
Canada’s recent update to its Guidance on Alcohol and Health might also be giving pause about alcohol consumption. Released on Jan. 17, the guidance shifted away from its previous recommendation of no more than 15 drinks for men and 10 drinks for women per week to reduce long-term health risks, to no amount of alcohol being safe, and consuming any more than two drinks a week is risky.
If people still want to have the same social experiences that comes with alcohol consumption, there are options for non-alcoholic and low alcohol beer, which are becoming an increasingly popular options. These drinks still have alcohol in them, but with non-alcoholic beer it’s less than 0.05 per cent alcohol by volume, and with low alcohol beer the number is 1.2 per cent alcohol by volume. Some commonly consumed foods have similar alcohol percentages, like kombucha, very ripe fruit, some bread, and some yogurt or kefir (a fermented milk drink).
If people want to give up drinking for a month, good for them. Breaking out of a habit or addiction like this is challenging, and they deserve as much support as possible while trying to accomplish their goal.
